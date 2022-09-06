Initial teacher training has become a focus of the debate on the teaching crisis in our schools.
While many accredited to teach senior high school have come through a bachelor of education pathway, most who sought to teach high school in the past typically undertook a university degree in their area of specialty before going on to post-graduation training in teaching.
Advertisement
PISA results over the past two decades show a worrying decline in high school enrolments in science. While there may be several causes for this, one factor which cannot be ignored is the ability of teachers to inspire their students.
While many teachers coming through the bachelor of education pathway to science teaching are undoubtedly very good teachers, in fields as complex and changing as science there is no better way to ensure that teachers are self-confident, with the chance to be highly inspirational, than if they themselves feel part of the professional discipline that they are teaching.
That requires immersion in their field of expertise.
Universities are often blamed for allowing teaching standards to decline.
While that is partly true, the problem lies with the accrediting agencies.
They allowed initial teacher training to drift away from the right balance of content and pedagogy to an over-focus on pedagogy.
A return to initial teacher training based on a full undergraduate degree supplemented by post-graduation teacher training qualifications must be contemplated if we are to arrest the decline of interest by senior high school students in the important STEM subjects which will underpin this nation's future prosperity.
500 years ago, on September 6, 1522 the Magellan and Elcano maritime expedition completed the first circumnavigation of the globe.
This opened the way to European conquest and domination, by "guns, germs and steel" of the entire world, along with the enslavement of indigenous peoples and an astonishing growth of science, industry and trade.
Only once, in 1941 did a non-European power, Japan, challenge the white man's hegemony. Its economy was one-tenth the size of the USA. It stood no chance of victory.
The encirclement of China by the US and its allies continues apace with news of new bases, diabolical weaponry, battle plans and exercises every day. China is now an industrial behemoth with a population exceeding 1 billion. It will not be dismembered again.
Industrial production, and the science and technology that goes with it has tipped us into an overheating climate and the military capacity to destroy most life on earth.
The USA is tearing itself apart from within, and the leaders of its major allies, including Australia, are mindlessly joining in beating of the drums of war.
The stark truth is that we have no choice but to negotiate the differences between nations and settle them peacefully. Where, oh where, are the adults?
Michael Lane (Letters, September 4) is right to point to the complexity of assessing the morality and impact of strategic bombing in WWII. In his letter he points to the resilience of the German war economy, despite intense bombing. That's why I think we must acknowledge both that area bombing was both morally dubious but strategically necessary in the context of having to defeat Nazism.
Ethically, I would compare it to eating meat while accepting that animals suffer as a consequence. We have to look at history honestly.
Michael Lane claims that area bombing of Nazi Germany was introduced because of the inaccuracy of bombing. That is partially true but misleading. Randall Hansen writes in Fire and Fury that about half of RAF bombs fell on precision targets, often effectively.
Advertisement
Bombing of civilian infrastructure (euphemised as "area bombing"), rather than specific military factories, was adopted by Air Marshall Harris as a deliberate policy because he believed that was the quickest way to destroy German morale.
He expressed no regret for the hundreds of thousands of civilian dead.
As for judging by the standards of today, Harris's policy was criticised by some members of the war cabinet at the time and by a substantial section of the public near the end of the war and afterwards. He was excluded from honours and from VE ceremonies, and given no further employment.
I am wondering why there is a fixation with the Canberra pool site for a new stadium. A look on Google maps shows Turner Park to be of a larger size and also close to the CBD for those wanting to "rock-on" after an event.
Admittedly Sullivans Creek runs alongside the site, but I'm sure that the engineering to solve any flooding would be far cheaper and easier than moving Parkes Way.
Maybe there is a reason for not considering this site that I'm not aware of.
Advertisement
Anyway, just a thought that might be worth considering.
So those on government payments will receive higher benefits to keep up with the cost of inflation.
This is welcome news. However, I join calls by the Australian Council for Social Service and others that these payments should be increased further, so that recipients will end up ahead of cost of living increases, having regard also to the imminent petrol price increases.
The government would be able to do this if they reduced the stage three tax cuts. Such action makes economic sense also as these recipients are likely to spend the increase.
Changing one's position isn't a weakness, as long as it's consistent with one's principles. Indeed, it will be more in keeping with what we expect from a Labor government, as pointed out by Judy Dillon (Letters, September 3).
The Yowani Golf Club's proposal to develop 1,000 housing sites ("Yowani takes next development step", canberratimes.com.au, September 6) continues the practice of ACT social clubs converting open space to development sites to the detriment of the general community.
Advertisement
The best site in my view for the Civic Stadium was the Braddon Club site owned by the Raiders. There is easy access by car, bus and tram. There is lots of parking in the Canberra Centre and more could be structured onsite underground.
Instead, the Raiders chose to turn it into a lucrative development site.
The Brumbies did the same with their site in Griffith. The Southern Cross Club turned the Woden golf site into a multi-high rise development. The Hellenic Club closed the Deakin Bowling Club site pending redevelopment and is converting its car park into a high-rise development.
The Federal and Murrumbidgee Golf Clubs want to put large developments on their golf course sites. The Vikings want the ACT government to give them a new site for a football field so they can develop their Erindale fields. And so on.
Actually, now I come to think of it these clubs are simply major developers but with the benefit of having pokies to help their cashflow.
The elephant in the room regarding all proposed options for a new stadium for Canberra is the Braddon precinct which used to house a leagues club. Now it is used as centre of excellence for the Raiders.
Advertisement
If Ricky Stuart is fair dinkum about upgrading or finding a new site for a stadium, surely he would be willing to surrender their lease of this facility.
It is central, in reach of public transport, plenty of parking in Civic, and access to multiple restaurants and bars.
Maybe Chief Minister Barr won't see it as a budget impost?
After 13 years of ACT Labor government fiddle-faddle, Barr says he will talk to the Australian Sports Commission about acquiring Bruce Stadium.
The ASC should laugh in his face.
They should instead commission a plan to redevelop the AIS land, build accommodation and shops for visiting athletes and residents and update or replace the stadium.
Advertisement
If they worked with Defence Housing Australia, the ASC would have ready-made occupants.
They would also reap any ongoing rewards from having them there.
The ACT would miss out on rates, but at least we the people could rest easy knowing that the land would be used for a new stadium rather than be redeveloped and funds syphoned off to pay for, say, the tram to nowhere.
While most laws to improve the housing tenure for tenants are sensible, regulation putting pressure on lessors who deny pets is nonsensical. Pets are not human beings, there is no additional bond for pets and they can leave long lasting problems that affect future tenants and the value of the asset.
I couldn't believe my ears when the lady on the help line for the ATO agreed with me that this year's tax form wasn't user friendly. In fact she said "I can't do my tax return on line!" I nearly dropped the phone.
The Australian media gives massive coverage to cases of Indigenous deaths in custody but virtually no coverage whatsoever to the deaths of beaten Indigenous women. Many Indigenous activists also turn a blind eye to this ongoing carnage.
Advertisement
An occupation which requires an ambulance to follow its participants as they undertake their job is clearly a dangerous workplace. It's no surprise that workers compensation premiums are high in the racing industry. Injured workers can get compensation, injured horses are simply killed. No government should subsidise that.
John Milne (Letters, September 5) hopes the Japanese ambassador introduces AFL to Japan on his return home. Surely it's too long after the end of World War II to be suggesting retribution of this sort.
This is in memory of my father who passed away in 2002: Why do snakes drink oat milk not cow's milk? Cause they've got "lack toes" intolerance.
While the National Library leaks and its collection suffers, the Australian War Memorial is undergoing a $548 million, 2.5 hectare extension for no good reason. The contrast is appalling.
Having exploited and vandalised earth and driven so many species to extinction, humans are now intending to mine the moon apparently. We really are a greedy and selfish species.
Because the French don't vote in Australian elections it seems easier for Scott Morrison to have cancelled a multi-billion dollar submarine contract than for Anthony Albanese to even consider cancelling $243 million in tax cuts to the well off.
Advertisement
With thousands of advertised jobs unable to be filled and a forecast increase in social security payments why do shoppers have to run the gauntlet of relatively young people sitting outside retail outlets, often with their doleful looking canines, seeking donations or supposedly "looking for work"?
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.