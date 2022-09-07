Teresa makes me blush: "I read The Echidna every day, I love your great writing: it's witty, to the point and calls out the BS. I love today's Echidna on polishing the welfare turd. I think it's disgraceful that those with snouts in the trough forget or don't even know how the poor live and why so many people end up homeless. Politicians have very good salaries and great retirement benefits, unlike most of the population. Australians are looking to this parliament to make a difference to the people who need the most help, not to the rich who can afford to help themselves. It's a tough gig for governments to get it right for everyone, but I think (1) remove or reduce tax cuts to the wealthy, and (2) consider a universal basic income and how that might work, remembering that money will circulate in the economy more widely and hopefully equitably. Keep writing!" Shall do, Teresa, thank you.