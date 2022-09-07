This is a sample of The Echidna newsletter sent out each weekday morning. To sign up for FREE, go to theechidna.com.au
No battle plan survives first contact with the enemy. So said 19th century Prussian general Helmuth von Moltke. It's a truth that applies not only to the battlefield but to life in general. It's also a reality the government should observe. Day after day, it tells us of "the plan". The plan to make childcare more affordable. The plan to make medicines cheaper. The plan to transition to more affordable renewable energy. All worthy stuff but all long term. Childcare reform? If passed, it won't kick in until July next year. Cheaper medicine? Arrives on January 1. Renewable energy? Also on the never never. What households are screaming for are plans that will make things easier next month, not next year or the year after that.
Advertisement
Clobbered by yet another 50 basis points cash rate rise yesterday, household sights are set firmly on the here and now - making ends meet for the next fortnight. And, so far, apart from soothing talk of plans, there's very little offered by the government that will ease immediate cost of living pressures. It's a point the opposition keeps making while steadfastly refusing to offer suggestions about what the government could be doing in the short-term. There was a call at the Jobs and Skills summit to bring changes to the childcare subsidy forward to January 1 rather than July next year. No rush, said Industry Minister Ed Husic. No rush? Tell that to struggling families with big mortgages. As far as they're concerned, there is a rush. It is a race.
Lofty plans for structural economic reform are fine but Labor has come to office with those plans in the midst of a global economic battle. It should have the agility to adjust its plans and bring them forward if circumstances dictate. It should be nimble enough to frame and implement new plans as economic conditions worsen. On the same day interest rates went up, Suicide Prevention Australia presented its annual report to parliamentarians, including the Prime Minister, in Canberra. That report showed 40 per cent of Australians reported cost-of-living and personal debt was causing them elevated distress compared with this time last year. Financial stress, it said, was a leading driver of suicide risk. Again, cost of living relief is a race. An urgent race.
In a little over 100 days, we've seen a lot of frenetic activity from this government, a lot of travel, a lot of time on the world stage. We've seen a summit with a lot of speechifying about consensus and collaboration and a caution that the outcomes will be some time coming. We've also seen signals from the Reserve Bank that inflation is here for the duration and there are more rate hikes and more hardship to come. Outcomes are needed now.
So get on your bike, government. More action, please, and less conversation.
HAVE YOUR SAY: What can the government do immediately to ease cost of living pressures? Is it showing enough agility to respond to changing economic circumstances? Would the other mob be doing any better? Email us: echidna@theechidna.com.au
SHARE THE LOVE: If you enjoy The Echidna, forward it to a friend so they can sign up, too.
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT:
- Australians could soon be paying less for prescription medicines, with the government set to lower co-payments on the Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme. Legislation will be introduced to the House of Representatives today to lower the maximum co-payment under the scheme from $42.50 per prescription to $30.
- Anthony Albanese says he is looking forward to working alongside new UK Prime Minister Liz Truss, following her election as Conservative Party leader. The former UK foreign secretary was elected as party leader by Conservative Party members following the resignation of Boris Johnson. Mr Albanese said he was set to speak to the new Prime Minister within the next day.
- The Albanese government is standing firm on its election pledge to put a First Nations voice to parliament to a referendum, defending its decision not to first pursue a treaty. At a caucus meeting yesterday, Labor MPs were briefed on the referendum's progress by Indigenous Australians Minister Linda Burney, Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus and WA senator Pat Dodson. Ms Burney was asked how to respond to criticism about the advisory body coming before a treaty, as Greens senator Lidia Thorpe has called for. She said in response that the government had committed to holding a referendum this term.
THEY SAID IT: "In preparing for battle I have always found that plans are useless, but planning is indispensable." - Dwight D. Eisenhower
YOU SAID IT: Albo appearing to take credit for the indexed increase to welfare, politicians' pay and whether they're in touch with the real world.
Olivia says, "I can respect their salaries when they are performing, but I get really angry at the afterperks when leaving office. Most go on to reap further benefits with honorary and illustrious positions."
Gail has a suggestion for keeping pollies in touch with reality: "I have always said and still say all politicians, when entering parliament, should have to exist on pension income for a minimum of three months so they know what it's like. If this were made mandatory, how long would it take for them to realise it's almost impossible to do?"
Teresa makes me blush: "I read The Echidna every day, I love your great writing: it's witty, to the point and calls out the BS. I love today's Echidna on polishing the welfare turd. I think it's disgraceful that those with snouts in the trough forget or don't even know how the poor live and why so many people end up homeless. Politicians have very good salaries and great retirement benefits, unlike most of the population. Australians are looking to this parliament to make a difference to the people who need the most help, not to the rich who can afford to help themselves. It's a tough gig for governments to get it right for everyone, but I think (1) remove or reduce tax cuts to the wealthy, and (2) consider a universal basic income and how that might work, remembering that money will circulate in the economy more widely and hopefully equitably. Keep writing!" Shall do, Teresa, thank you.
Gary says, "I'm on the aged pension. My expenses are 50 per cent more than the pension. Result: I am getting help and not expecting much. How many more people are like me?"
David calls for a complete overhaul: "Australia's system of pensions and benefits (I won't say welfare because conservatives have turned that word into a dog-whistle) is a product of the past. It's been mutilated by repeated neoliberal attacks. Something similar could be said of taxation. Time to think outside the square. Universal basic income is worth considering. Maybe Universal Employment Guarantee too (where employment isn't necessarily related to income or productivity, but is related to what has most meaning to the worker). Root and branch reform of the taxation system is vital, so that the greatest contribution comes from people and businesses with the greatest capacity."
Advertisement
Stuart has a message for the PM: "Dear Albo, I can't believe you wanted to win that election. You must have been blind not to see the poisoned chalice that awaited the victor. It didn't matter who won there was going to be a turd to polish."
Arthur says: "Your comments on pension increases are spot on. The boasting about how good the new government is illustrates the profound statement 'Lies, damned lies and statistics'.
Elaine draws a comparison of which Albo ought to take note: "I couldn't live (with dignity) on $48 a day. And I have to say that I'm so disappointed in Albo trying to spruik the pension increase as though it's through his largesse that we are getting it, rather than simply being indexed to rising inflation. He's sounding more and more like Scotty from marketing every day. I had such high hopes that he might be a politician with integrity but that is becoming less and less likely."
And Geoff gets the last word: "What a ripper Johnno, the best piece of honest fair dinkum journo butt kick'n I've read in a long time. An outstanding editorial that lays out the facts and truth. Joan and Stephanie will be smiling and Daniel will be looking longingly at the 'shottie'. Jim Chalmers, you're in the top grade now; forget what you did for Kevin Rudd as his researcher, we all know how that turned out. Ross got it right, Jim, so lift your game. To you Albo, Peter and Adam, between you, your collective vote was abysmal. More than 50 per cent of Aussie voters abandoned you, not much comfort there, eh old fellas?"
Four decades in the media, working in print and television. Formerly editor of the South Coast Register and Milton Ulladulla Times. Based on the South Coast of NSW.
Four decades in the media, working in print and television. Formerly editor of the South Coast Register and Milton Ulladulla Times. Based on the South Coast of NSW.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.