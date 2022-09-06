The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
What's on

New wine bar, markets coming to Lake Burley Griffin

Miriam Webber
By Miriam Webber
Updated September 6 2022 - 4:35am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The West Kiosk at Lake Burley Griffin. Picture by the National Capital Authority

The National Capital Authority has announced two new vendors will take up residence on the southern side of Lake Burley Griffin this year.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Miriam Webber

Miriam Webber

City reporter

I'm the Canberra Times' city reporter, digging into how the capital is developing and the issues affecting residents, businesses and community organisations. Drop me a line at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.