New wine bar, markets coming to Lake Burley Griffin

The National Capital Authority has announced two new vendors will take up residence on the southern side of Lake Burley Griffin this year.
The organisers of Haig Park Market will bring a new market to the south, the so-called Little Burley Market will open up in Commonwealth Place on Queen Elizabeth Terrace in the National Triangle.
Advertisement
The markets will run on Saturdays beginning September 17, to the end of May 2023, between 9am and 1.30pm.
Alexa Ashton, the creative manager at Local Village Markets, the organisers of the Braddon markets, said the team was excited to launch in the prime location.
"The National Triangle is the mecca of ACT tourist attractions including the National Library, Questacon, the National Gallery, the National Portrait Gallery and more," Ms Ashton said in a statement.
"To fully experience everything this exciting project has to offer will require multiple visits."
The authority also announced a new occupant for the West Kiosk: a new bar named Margot Espresso Vin and Fromage, run by Sustainable Valuables Pty Ltd.
The company is a partnership between Nick Tyrrell of GoBoat, and James Souter of The Boat House.
From November, it will offer coffee and takeaway food in the morning, but afternoons and evenings will focus on a selection of local wines and delicious cheeses.
Regular wine tastings with local vintners and a seasonal menu are also on the cards.
"From the moment we launched GoBoat here five years ago, it has been apparent how much people love Lake Burley Griffin," Mr Tyrrell said in a statement.
"I am delighted to be able to launch another relaxed social and outdoor adventure for Canberrans and visitors to enjoy."
New pedal boats will be available from the West Jetty beginning October, through to March.
Minister for Regional Development, Local Government and Territories Kristy McBain said the new offerings would boost the atmosphere around the lake.
"I am pleased to announce that the NCA has confirmed that Sustainable Valuables Pty Ltd will shape the new lakeside attraction, following an open tender process," Minister McBain said in a statement.
"Lake Burley Griffin is a much-loved Canberra asset and I want to make sure it remains synonymous with pure enjoyment and a place where Canberrans and visitors continue to make glorious memories."
Meantime, Grand Pacific Group opened its Marion restaurant on Tuesday, on the other side of the lake.
The Marion restaurant is the second venue to open inside the Marion precinct, following Walter Café, which opened earlier this year.
Advertisement
The restaurant will start out serving high tea daily with an à la carte lunch menu and deck launching later in the year.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
I'm the Canberra Times' city reporter, digging into how the capital is developing and the issues affecting residents, businesses and community organisations. Drop me a line at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au
I'm the Canberra Times' city reporter, digging into how the capital is developing and the issues affecting residents, businesses and community organisations. Drop me a line at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.