Therefore I think the best strategy is to try to pay your housing loan back over a 15 year term - the payment for this would be around $3200 a month on a $400,000 mortgage, based on a rate of 5 per cent, which I think is the highest variable rates will go. If you can manage payments at this level you would have saved hundreds of thousands of dollars in interest as well as giving yourself a safety buffer if rates keep rising. Once you can make these payments comfortably you can investigate other wealth building strategies.