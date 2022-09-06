The search for an alpine skier in the Kosciuszko National Park has ended in tragedy, with police discovering a body while looking for the 23-year-old.
The Canberra man had last made contact with his family on Saturday, when setting off in a remote part of the Snowy Mountains region.
NSW Police said a helicopter had spotted someone in a remote area of the park on yesterday, however, they'd been unable to perform a rescue or recovery.
Officers located the body near Watsons Crag when the operation resumed today.
Also today, home owners received the unwelcome news they will likely face raising interest rates once again.
The Reserve Bank of Australia announced it will increase official rates for a fifth consecutive month, lifting them by another half a percentage point. It indicated there are more to come, too.
Treasurer Jim Chalmers said that while the increase had been widely anticipated, it was still difficult news for many.
"This will tighten the screws on family budgets," Dr Chalmers said.
"This will put more pressure on a lot of Australians who are already stretched."
Sticking with federal politics, Anthony Albanese has congratulated UK Prime Minister Liz Truss, following her election as Conservative Party leader.
Mr Albanese said told Parliament he was set to speak to the new Prime Minister within the next day.
"It is a special privilege to be chosen to lead your party and it is an extraordinary honour to have the chance to lead your country," he said.
Meanwhile, a combat medic killed assisting troops in Ukraine has been identified as Queenslander Jed William Danahay.
The 27-year-old man was killed in eastern Ukraine last month while driving a medical vehicle, according to his family.
Those holidaying in Bali will be less than amused at the emergence of a video appearing to show Jetstar staff laughing about delays.
Jetstar chief pilot Jeremy Schmidt apologised to customers facing delays, while the staff response was somewhat less sincere.
With COVID rules set to relax further on Friday, health professionals have renewed their push for people to get protected.
Immunisation Coalition CEO Kim Sampson said that with large crowds travelling and gathering across the country, it's important Australians were fully vaccinated.
Travel safely.
Alex covers science and environment issues, with a focus on local Canberra stories. alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au
