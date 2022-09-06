The Canberra Times
The Informer: Body found in Kosciuszko National Park, rate rises and a new UK prime minister

Alex Crowe
Alex Crowe
Updated September 6 2022 - 7:39am, first published 7:30am
Police searching for the missing person. Picture NSW police

The search for an alpine skier in the Kosciuszko National Park has ended in tragedy, with police discovering a body while looking for the 23-year-old.

Alex Crowe

Alex Crowe

Science and Environment Reporter

Alex covers science and environment issues, with a focus on local Canberra stories. alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au

