The Reserve Bank dashed any hopes the advent of spring might mark the end of what has truly been a winter of discontent when it lifted its cash rate target by 50 basis points to 2.35 per cent on Tuesday.
This is the highest the cash rate has been since early 2015. At the beginning of this year it was sitting at a record low of .1 per cent as a result of the pandemic.
While the latest increase was not unexpected it added insult to injury in that in August last year the Reserve Bank governor Dr Philip Lowe was assuring Australians the RBA had no plans to increase rates until 2024. That was despite the fact the warning signs that the economy was starting to heat up were already there. New Zealand began raising its rates last October.
While it is true the RBA governor's use of the word "unlikely" last August may give him some wriggle room it needs to be remembered he also said a significant increase in wages would be a precondition for raising the cash rate. That, as was made clear at last week's summit, certainly hasn't happened.
The reality is that thousands of Australians acted on Dr Lowe's assurances by taking out massive home loans at the top of a booming property cycle in the expectation they would not have to worry about increases in the immediate future.
Those borrowers are now staring down the barrel of a probable three per cent increase in their mortgage interest rates by the end of the year. With the impact of the earlier increases already starting to bite that is a terrifying prospect for many. It means that by early 2024 the interest on a $600,000 loan will have jumped by $18,000 a year. That is $1500 a month or almost $350 a week.
And, of course, these borrowers are very unlikely to have the cash reserves Dr Lowe has repeatedly said households have built up over the course of the pandemic. First time homebuyers traditionally throw everything they have at the deposit and often take out further undisclosed borrowings at the bank of mum and dad.
While, as has always been the case, borrowers will sacrifice almost anything to keep their homes, those who are forced to sell will be bitten by negative equity as a result of the declining property market. Others, who might want to negotiate a better loan package, may not be able to refinance because they no longer qualify for the loans they took out a year ago.
None of this is happening in isolation. It comes at a time when inflation has seen grocery prices sky rocket, fuel prices go through the roof, and wages stagnate. While the conventional economic wisdom is that interest rate hikes are counter inflationary in that they take money out of consumers's pockets and cool over-heated economies the reality is this was already happening before the RBA intervened on the eve of the election.
It is not unreasonable to ask if this latest increase had to be so substantial given the government has indicated it has no intention of extending the 22 cent a litre reduction in the fuel excise which expires this month. That will send the price for unleaded at the bowser, which has been trending down due to recent falls in the oil price, back up to well over two dollars a litre.
It will be interesting to see if Dr Lowe is called upon to justify the magnitude of the increase when he speaks at a business economists lunch on Thursday.
With an inquiry into the Reserve Bank already underway, and given the widespread criticism of its recent performance, Dr Lowe owes the Australian people an explanation for how he and his board members got it so wrong and what they intend to do to make sure it doesn't happen again.
The bank's reputation has been badly damaged.
