RBA delivers more pain to householders

By The Canberra Times
September 6 2022 - 7:30pm
The Reserve Bank dashed any hopes the advent of spring might mark the end of what has truly been a winter of discontent when it lifted its cash rate target by 50 basis points to 2.35 per cent on Tuesday.

