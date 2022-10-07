Canberra's Penny Slater is over-preparing for the temperatures that will greet her in Hawaii for one of the hardest races in the world.
The 26-year-old is one of the youngest female qualifiers for the Ironman World Championships in Kailua-Kona and started her competition on Friday afternoon.
To get ready she was utilising the heat chamber at the University of Canberra to prepare for the conditions during her 3.86 km swim, 180.25 km bike ride and marathon run.
Even though Hawaii's average temperature for the month of October is 27 degrees, she is leaning into hotter temperatures in the chamber.
"We've made it slightly harsher than what this time of year in Kona is going to be, so hopefully worst case scenario I've prepared for worse than what it usually is, best case scenario it's slightly better and I'm already adapted to it," she said.
"I just want to give myself the best chance to have the best race.
"My body's already adapting to it, which hopefully means that when I get to Kona, I can push my race watts and still my heart rate will be down where I need it to be so that I can then run the 42kms off the bike."
It will be Slater's first time competing at the ironman event, but she wants to "leave no stone unturned" so she is over-preparing for the conditions.
As she said she would be kicking herself if she went and was fully not prepared.
That is why Slater posed the question to the university after she finished fourth in the Ironman Cairns event in June, and qualified for the World Championships.
Having used it before, she asked if she could use it again to prepare and adopt a more scientific training approach.
But admitted the first six sessions in the chamber were aimed at survival, and survival alone.
"I just emailed ... and said, 'Hey, I've qualified but I'm coming back. And I know it's gonna be really hard to get ready in the Canberra winter, as everyone knows, it's bitterly cold. Can I use the chamber'?" she said.
"So we came up with the plan and here I am three days a week.
"It's pretty hard. Like going from three degrees outside in the morning to 33 degrees and 80 percent humidity."
Sports reporter at The Canberra Times. A Novocastrian with a passion for football (or soccer as they call it in the capital) via The Examiner and The Port Lincoln Times.
