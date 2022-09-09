The Canberra Times
Home/What's On

Cristina Terentiev leads Tchaikovsky's Swan Lake, coming to Canberra this month

Ron Cerabona
By Ron Cerabona
September 9 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nikolay Nazarkevich, Cristina Terentiev and Vladimir Statni in Swan Lake. Picture supplied

It might be a bit much to say that a couple that jeté together, stay together.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ron Cerabona

Ron Cerabona

Arts reporter

As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.