Cheaper medicines are on the cards from early next year if a federal government commitment to drop the maximum payment from $42.50 to $30 is passed.
The measure will form part of the Albanese government's first suite of measures to ease the ongoing cost of living crisis.
Advertisement
The Albanese government will introduce a bill to slash the maximum cost of general scripts by nearly a third in a move that could save some households hundreds of dollars a year.
It comes as the Reserve Bank lifted interest rates by 50 basis points on Tuesday in an attempt to rein in surging inflation.
A person taking a monthly dose of one of the listed medicines could save as much as $150 every year under the changes.
National president of the Pharmacy Guild of Australia Professor Trent Twomey welcomed the plans, adding it would prevent patients from choosing between food or medicine.
"Patients continue to tell community pharmacies of the increasing pressures of having to choose between food on the table and medicine for their family," he said.
"Community pharmacies around the country thank and welcome the action taken by the government to cut the out of pocket cost patients pay for medicines on the PBS."
Health Minister Mark Butler said the measure, which would come into effect 1 January 2023 if passed, would keep money in struggling household budgets.
"The ABS advises that the high costs of medications meant close to one million Australians delayed or didn't fill their medications in 2019-20. We must do better than this and we will," Mr Butler said.
"Cutting their price by nearly one third will mean more people can afford to get the medications they need to stay healthy - without worrying so much about the price.
"This change will put close to $200 million back in the pockets of Australians each year."
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said legislation lowering the cost of childcare would be introduced to Parliament next week, which would reduce bills for 96 per cent of Australians.
"My government is serious about delivering on our election commitments and easing the cost of living pressures left by the former government," Mr Albanese said.
Leading economists have called on the government to bring forward childcare subsidies to ease pressure on households.
Early Childhood Education Minister Anne Aly on Monday said the changes could not be brought forward any earlier due to workforce shortages.
"Believe me, if there was a way to do this, I would have done it," Ms Aly told ABC News.
"We want to make sure that when we do this, we do it right. It is a big reform. And it's something that you want to set up effectively and smoothly. It's going to take that time."
Advertisement
The temporary halving of the fuel excise cut ends at the end of the month, which will also add additional financial stress to the average household.
Mr Albanese said ending the fuel excise would be a "difficult decision", conceding it would add to inflation.
Opposition Leader Peter Dutton said the government had failed on its pre-election promise to support families through hard times.
"It's clear the government has no plan to help Australian families under pressure at the moment. That pressure is mounting," he said on Tuesday morning.
"Petrol prices are about to go up by 22 cents a litre when they end the excise and there's nothing here the government is offering by way of support to families at the moment. Only excuses."
I'm a federal politics and public sector reporter with an interest in national security, integrity and regulation. Contact me with general tips and thoughts at sarah.basfordcanales@canberratimes.com.au or confidential tips to sbasfordcanales@protonmail.com.
I'm a federal politics and public sector reporter with an interest in national security, integrity and regulation. Contact me with general tips and thoughts at sarah.basfordcanales@canberratimes.com.au or confidential tips to sbasfordcanales@protonmail.com.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.