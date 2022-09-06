The Canberra Times

Cooma-based pharmacist Lisa Rihani stranded overseas after 102-day Home Affairs Department visa delay

By Doug Dingwall
Updated September 6 2022 - 7:03am, first published 7:02am
Lisa Rihani with her husband of 26 years, Laurie Hain. Picture supplied

A 102-day migration limbo has left Australian resident Lisa Rihani stranded overseas after a visa delay stopped her returning to Australia - where she has a home, a pharmacy job and an Australian husband of 26 years.

