Then he moved on to the world of work. Cue eyebrow raise. The Artemis Program is NASA's first program aimed at putting humans on the moon since the Apollo Program in the 1960s/1970s. However, for Price, the fact that this program intends to land the first woman and the first person of colour on the moon is just a step too far, asking, "why?" He states that you'd want "the best astronauts you can find, not someone who gets a ride because of their sex or colour," and that anything else is just tokenism. He asks, "[w]ere Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin there because of their race or sex or because they could fly a spacecraft - you know the answer."