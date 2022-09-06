The Canberra Times
Opinion

After the high-profile judge-alone trial of Chris Dawson, Crispin Hull asks why we persist with jury trials

By Crispin Hull
Updated September 6 2022 - 7:20am, first published 7:19am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Is the jury system still the best for our society? Picture Shutterstock

Much has been made of the influence that the Teacher's Pet podcast might have had over the bringing to trial of Christopher Dawson and over the trial itself.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.