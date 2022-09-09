This Devastating Fever by Sophie Cunningham. Ultimo Press. 320pp. $32.99.
It can be a bad sign when novelists take the old write-what-you-know maxim a little too far and start writing novels about novelists struggling to write novels.
This Devastating Fever, the novel Sophie Cunningham took 16 years to write, is framed in this time-honoured way. But what can be a trite and irritating device in lesser hands here becomes a masterfully told story of intertwined literary lives, old and new.
This novel has all the makings of self-indulgent literary posturing. While this is a complex - and, dare I say, difficult - novel, it is filled with life, narrative and experience. Cunningham takes the ingredients of an implausible blurb and delivers a book which far exceeds its peculiar pitch.
Alice Fox has been struggling to write a novel about Leonard Woolf for years. Yes, that's right: Leonard, not his better known wife, Virginia, the writer. The Bloomsbury set are here - living in squares, painting in circles, loving in triangles, and all that - recast from another point of view.
As Alice continues working on her "godforsaken novel", the present feels uncertain as it did in Leonard Woolf's time. Leonard and Virginia's lives run in parallel to Alice's, appearing from the afterlife in Alice's present. Alice and Cunningham are alike but differ enough to dispel any thoughts this novel should have been creative non-fiction.
While Leonard and Virginia contemplate what would happen if Hitler invades England - Leonard is Jewish, making them both targets - Alice must face the grimness of losing a loved one first to dementia and then to COVID in an isolated, lonely aged care home. And still Alice's novel falters.
Alice meets with her literary agent, who is alarmed at the prospect of getting such a tricky novel published. Is there a way, the agent suggests, to add more sex?
This is fiction that sits comfortably in the splayed and frayed ends of two interlocked stories. Cunningham could have written a straight up and down historical novel about Leonard Woolf's life and times (and clearly tried), but this would have been utterly lifeless - inaccessible - in comparison to what This Devastating Fever has become.
A living sense of Leonard Woolf emerges as much from Cunningham's book as it does from the archives. This Devastating Fever captures the excitement of unearthing people from their papers, the letters and other scraps they left behind. This is no hagiography of Leonard: his imperfections are revealed in his papers and work, too.
Leonard the Empire's civil servant in Ceylon, Leonard the caring husband and Leonard the executive and manager of his wife's legacy show the different sides of this man captured again out of time.
The novel demonstrates its point: history does live on in a way. Cunningham shows her working out, inserting quotations, parts of letters and diary entries throughout the novel. Self-aware footnotes add to the humour of the book, which is never hemmed in by any of the subject matter's dourness or underlying dread.
There is no escaping the delightful oddness of selecting Leonard Woolf, who died in 1969 aged 88, for this endeavour. Virginia Woolf has been recast again and again in fiction, certainly, but Leonard? Is there no one else? But through Alice's - and Cunningham's - eyes, it does make sense.
Is Alice's Leonard the real Leonard Woolf? How close can we get to history anyway, or does it always remain just out of reach, compelling us to hunt every archival trace?
Cunningham recognised something for her own time in the way Woolf wrote about England on the precipice of the Great War: the dread, an unavoidable calamity not far over the horizon. Instead of trench warfare, mustard gas and the stench of death, now it is a collapsing climate and the pall of a new pandemic.
The effect in This Devastating Fever is of two novels in one, bleeding into each other at the margins Alice set for herself before finding they constrained her too much.
Alice discovers the novel is an imperfect form. It cannot do everything she wants it to. It can't bring Leonard Woolf back to life. Good writing will not save us from the crises we face, but still good writers persist.
A self-aware novel can be too self conscious, unable to do much beyond its own cleverness. Cunningham has written more than a clever novel, however - it stretches the limits of what literature and history can do by teasing out the limitations of both.
This Devastating Fever is a novel that really should have been diabolical. Somehow it wasn't. It's a good thing Cunningham persisted with it. In her hands, Leonard Woolf comes and his times show contemporary predicaments are no longer things that must be faced without experience.
There is always someone - no matter how unlikely - from the past to point us in the right direction. Just don't expect them to have all the answers.
Jasper Lindell joined the Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine on Saturdays. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.
