Lex Boyd could tell something was wrong when answers were replaced with grunts. Rather than doing nothing, he decided to offer help, which is exactly what Canberra Raiders centre Sebastian Kris needed.
Boyd, an Australia Post contractor, filled up a van with 200 parcels and sent Kris to the steepest streets in Canberra's south. "That'll do him for the day," Boyd would chuckle to himself.
Then Boyd saw the glint return to Kris' eyes. The same silent determination that has convinced him Kris will be one of the best centres in the NRL before too long.
Because those delivery runs around Fadden and Monash were the first steps in Kris' journey back to rugby league.
He found the routine and work ethic he didn't know he needed. And he found fitness, which won't come as a surprise to baffled residents waiting for their parcels.
Sure, Kris is the Raiders' leading try-scorer this year. But the real number that defines Kris' recovery and NRL comeback is burnt into Boyd's mind: 480.
That's how many parcels Kris delivered during a four-hour stint of sprints to COVID-19 frenzied online shoppers who were waiting for parcels.
"I'd get people call me and say, 'Who's that'?" Boyd said. "He never said anything, but you could see it. I'd call him and he'd tell me he had two containers to go, but he didn't.
"He just felt bad because he was already finished. I held the record of about 460 parcels in a day; that's over eight hours.
"You could see Sebastian wanted more, so I asked him. He did 480-odd parcels and he was done in four hours. It was freakish."
More importantly, Kris said he found his hunger. He'd park at the top of a street and sprint between houses, giving knock-and-run a whole new meaning.
"A month or two in, the people knew me as the mailman that just ran everywhere. There were a few strange looks at the start, they were asking who I was and why no one else was running," Kris smiles.
"I was just trying to finish the earliest each week and I couldn't believe how fit I was by the time I wanted to come back [to the Raiders].
"It taught me to have a steady routine and a good work ethic in whatever you do. But it also taught me that grind mentality, working six days a week. Get up each day and just go hard."
Kris will make his NRL finals debut when the Raiders play the Melbourne Storm on Saturday night. He has taken the road less travelled to get there, although he was clocking up somewhere between 30,000-40,000 steps per day along the way.
Kris made his debut in 2019 and was swept up in Green Machine fever when the Raiders made the grand final that year. A few months later, he walked away from it all. "I needed to clear my head," he said.
Boyd, the father of Kris' friend Travis but more like an uncle, could see life weighing on Kris' shoulders. He had known Kris and his family since they first crossed paths at the Valley Dragons under-10s.
"He would just sit at the table gaming with my son. You could see there was something not right just in the way he answered you. But he's a different kid now. And an amazing, amazing soul," Boyd said.
The transformation started on the delivery run, and then shifted into the Boyd family gym in the backyard.
"My wife and I would watch him through the window [to the backyard gym], it was an unbelievable change just in three months in his attitude and physique," Boyd said.
Kris credits Jack Wighton for helping him through the tough times.
"I care about the kid," Wighton said. "I let him know that first, [and that] footy is second.
"But at the same time, I knew what he had under the bonnet. All the skills and talent, so it's good the brother is back and it's good to see him thriving now. It makes me very proud."
Kris has scored 14 tries in his 18 games so far this year, finding top form after COVID-19 and concussion issues earlier in the season.
He has scored four of those tries in the past three weeks, setting him up for a chance to make a statement against the Storm.
"I got a taste of it from the sidelines in 2019, it's a whole different game," Kris said.
"It made me realise to make the most of every second. Not only on the field, but the atmosphere.
"I definitely appreciate where I am a lot more. I tend not to look back, I'm just grateful for right now."
I started in journalism because I loved sport and wanted to write about something of deep interest to me. As sports editor that has developed into a passion for breaking news, holding people accountable and being an honest voice in the sport community. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au
