Tasmania's newest senator has declared she doesn't want to be "drained" of normalcy in her new job.
Tammy Tyrrell, a member of the Jacqui Lambie Network, implored the media and public to give her "some slack" if she makes a mistake.
"I don't want this job to change me. I don't want the normal to get drained out of me," she said.
"But politics is the only place where if you change your mind, you're punished.
"But everyone, from out on the streets to up in the Press Gallery, you've got to be prepared to cut us some slack."
Senator Tyrrell spent seven years working for Jacqui Lambie, and defeated incumbent senator Liberal Eric Abetz.
She holds the balance of power in the Senate, along with the Greens, Senator Lambie and ACT Senator David Pocock.
Describing herself as a "normal person", Senator Tyrrell warned she was likely to make some mistakes.
"That's the thing about normal people: they do normal people things. They laugh at inappropriate jokes, they wear fat pants on the weekend," she said.
"They'll try say something clever and end up with their foot in their mouth.
"Normal people change their minds about things."
During a sometimes emotional speech, the new senator spoke about her working class background and periods of unemployment.
"After school ... I worked on a farm, going out to the paddock, collecting the hay bales and throwing them onto a truck. It's not glamorous work, but a girl needs money," she said.
"I want to show people that regular people can be good at this. I want people like me to look at me here and say, if she can do it, so can I."
Also presenting her first speech on Tuesday was 27-year-old Fatima Payman.
The unexpected Labor senator from Western Australia made inclusivity a focus of her first speech in the Parliament since successfully gaining a seat from the third spot on Labor's ticket.
She spoke with conviction on the strength and sovereignty of First Nations people, her own experiences of racism and hardships as a migrant to Australia, and her pride in Labor for abolishing the White Australia policy.
"I stand before you tonight as a young woman, as a West Australian, a Muslim devout to her faith, proud of her heritage and grateful to this beautiful country," Senator Payman told her new colleagues.
She pledged to embrace the slogan "Nothing about us, without us" from James Charlton's book and campaign for Australia's youth.
Particularly for accessible housing, education opportunities, eradicating stigmas around mental health, and addressing poverty and homelessness.
"I do not know what it will take to end homelessness - but I want it gone," she said. "I want to see people in jobs with dignity, having time to spend with their families, being able to give their children a good education."
I'm the federal politics bureau chief for the Canberra Times, via a career that's taken me from rural Victoria to Washington DC. Telling the stories of my local LGBTI community brought me to political journalism, where I've covered seven federal budgets, four national elections in two countries, Defence, public service and international governance.
I am a trainee at The Canberra Times. I currently cover breaking news, as well as an assortment of other random topics. I previously worked in digital news. Email tips or cute dog videos to lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
