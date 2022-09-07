Everyone knows that less of the economic pie has been going to workers.
But here's something you might not know: almost all of this is because of the economic plight of young people.
If we want to grow the economy and help workers, we need to focus on the things that are holding young people back. There's plenty of them.
The national economic pie is smaller than it should be. Productivity growth - the driver of long-run living standards - grew at its slowest rate in the 2010s than over at least the last half century. It's growing at less than half its long-run growth rate.
Not only is the economic pie smaller, less of it is going to workers. The share of productivity gains going to workers has fallen by 25 per cent over the last 15 years. The biggest falls were in retail trade and accommodation and food services.
But one group has had it worse than the others: young people. New research from the e61 Institute shows that the decline in the aggregate labour share is almost entirely accounted for by the more pronounced slowdown in real wage growth for younger workers.
This is not surprising when you look at the data. Household real incomes grew at their slowest rate in the 2010s than in at least the last 50 years.
But it was even worse for young people. Real incomes for young households - those aged 15-24 - went backwards.
It gets worse. Recall that all this pain was suffered by young households in the 2010s. Things have got much worse for young people since then.
The awkward truth about our policy response to COVID-19 was that we sacrificed young people to save the lives of old people.
Young people were at relatively low risk from COVID-19. Yet, it was young people who suffered the most from lost jobs. It was young people who suffered the most from the decision to exclude casual and contract workers from JobKeeper. It was young people who lost formative life experiences, delayed university, delayed apprenticeships and lost the chance to travel during gap years. It was young people who will suffer the long-term costs of missed years of education and starting careers during a recession.
It's also young people who will likely get stuck repaying debt.
It's not just COVID-19. Young people are bearing the brunt of Australia's housing affordability crisis. Rising asset prices during COVID-19 made older people rich but did little to help young people.
It's little wonder that young people are more disengaged than ever. The share of young people that are neither working or studying surged during the pandemic and hasn't come down despite a strong labour market. Their mental health is shot. There's a particular problem for men aged 20 to 24.
How can we help young people?
One reason that young people have seen their real incomes go backwards is because there aren't enough new businesses being created.
New businesses disproportionately hire young workers. Within the population of young firms in Australia in 2020, 44 per cent of employees were under 30 compared to 36 per cent for mature firms. Fewer new firms means fewer opportunities for young people.
We can help create more new firms by scrapping non-compete clauses in employment contracts, by reducing the administrative burden in creating a new business (which in Australia is higher than the OECD average) and by tightening up mergers and acquisitions laws to stop innovative new businesses being sucked-up and killed off by unproductive big firms.
Our small business supports should focus on supporting new small businesses, not old small businesses. New small businesses create jobs.
Old small businesses destroy jobs in net terms.
We could make it easier for young people to switch jobs by harmonising occupational licensing across states and territories, improving housing affordability by increasing supply and by reducing tax disincentives and strengthening the social safety net.
Another way to help young people is to not burden them with the debts of COVID-19. If we need to raise more government revenue, we should tax the people who benefited most from COVID measures. That means taxing older people.
This means tightening tax concessions in superannuation and scrapping expensive distortive policies like negative gearing, franking credit cash refunds and capital gains tax discounts.
The most unfair thing we could do is put the burden on young people by cutting spending on the supports they need (particularly in education and training) or by raising taxes on working age people.
Finally, we need to target supports towards the young people most at risk. We know who they are.
The biggest risk factors for disengaged young people are having a disability or long-term health condition, being from a disadvantaged background, not finishing school, having parents with relatively little formal education and living in a regional area. Targeting supports to these young people will be key.
The Jobs and Skills Summit saw endless concern being raised about the declining wage share and the need to help workers. Well, the data is in. If you want to arrest the declining wage share, then you need to start helping young people.
Adam Triggs is a director within Accenture Strategy, a visiting fellow at the Crawford School at the Australian National University, a non-resident fellow at the Brookings Institution, and a fellow at Macquarie University's E61 institute. He writes fortnightly for ACM.
