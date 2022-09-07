Young people were at relatively low risk from COVID-19. Yet, it was young people who suffered the most from lost jobs. It was young people who suffered the most from the decision to exclude casual and contract workers from JobKeeper. It was young people who lost formative life experiences, delayed university, delayed apprenticeships and lost the chance to travel during gap years. It was young people who will suffer the long-term costs of missed years of education and starting careers during a recession.