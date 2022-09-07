RUOK? Day is on Thursday, but Marist College's sporting clubs have been remembering throughout the year its important message of checking in on mates and family.
Members of the school's senior sporting teams have been wearing the charities' bright yellow socks at various times throughout the year to help raise awareness of the importance of checking in with a peer.
The AFL, football, basketball, hockey and rugby teams have all worn the socks in the senior ranks, with some junior teams also donning the bright footwear instead of the traditional blue.
The college and students also raised more than $4000 for RUOK? Day. It has become a national day of action to remind Australians that every day is the day to ask, "Are you OK?" and start a meaningful conversation whenever they spot the signs that someone they care about might be struggling with life.
Marist head of student wellbeing Sarah Mahar said the socks had been popping up at games throughout the season.
"Our emphasis is on it being a continued conversation, an awareness rather than one day," she said.
Marist headmaster Matthew Hutchison said it was the second year the teams had supported RUOK? Day.
"At times, we all need a little extra support", he said.
"It's so important for all in the community to check in with their families and friends and ask, 'R U OK?', and not just on RUOK? Day.
"We're so proud of our students' enthusiasm for showcasing and supporting this important issue in society."
I like telling local stories with integrity. My greatest hope is that someone will read my story and turn to someone in a cafe or in the next cubicle or across the breakfast table and say, "Did you hear about this?" Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au
