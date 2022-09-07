We're going on a gnome hunt.....
Floriade has announced a new competition to celebrate the event's 35th anniversary this year.
Advertisement
And it's a doozy.
The Find Floyd's Family Competition encourages Canberrans to locate 35 pink Floriade gnomes secreted in businesses and venues across the city.
It seems Floyd, the much-loved Floriade mascot who has been busy touring Canberra, has became separated from his very large family.
Before he can resume his important Floriade duties, he's asking Canberrans to help him find all 35 of his family members.
Venturing across Canberra, the army of pink gnomes has been spotted in various shopping centres, businesses, libraries and hotels.
Now, it's up to the public to find them and report any findings to the good folk at Floriade.
READ MORE:
Events ACT executive branch manager Ross Triffitt said the competition was a great way to build excitement for Floriade, which was celebrating a significant milestone.
"Floriade is back for its 35th year and we are proud to host such a special event in this beautiful city," he said.
"Canberrans love Floriade, and Floyd has fast become a crowd favourite.
"The Find Floyd's Family competition is a fun way to celebrate this milestone and get the family out and about, exploring the many businesses, venues and public spaces across Canberra."
Clues to the whereabouts of the gnomes are given out on Floriade's Facebook and Instagram.
Once located, entrants can scan the QR code and enter the competition to win prizes including a two-night stay at the Hyatt Hotel Canberra, a limousine ride to Floriade and Nightfest tickets.
Floriade returns to Commonwealth Park from Saturday, September 17 to Sunday, October 16.
More information is available on floriadeaustralia.com.
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.