The Canberra Times
Home/News/Federal Politics

Greens, crossbenchers snubbed from powerful intelligence and security committee

Sarah Basford Canales
By Sarah Basford Canales
Updated September 7 2022 - 2:36am, first published 2:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
New PJCIS chair Peter Khalil (left), Greens senator David Shoebridge (centre) and deputy chair Andrew Wallace. Pictures by Sitthixay Ditthavong, Marina Neil and Elesa Kurtz

Parliament's powerful intelligence and security watchdog will feature membership solely from the major parties in a move crossbenchers are calling "closed-shop politics".

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Basford Canales

Sarah Basford Canales

Canberra Times journalist

I'm a federal politics and public sector reporter with an interest in national security, integrity and regulation. Contact me with general tips and thoughts at sarah.basfordcanales@canberratimes.com.au or confidential tips to sbasfordcanales@protonmail.com.

More from Federal Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.