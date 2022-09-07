Australia's economy has continued to rebound from the pandemic despite falls in household savings.
National account figures published on Wednesday show gross domestic product for the June quarter came in at 0.9 per cent. Annually it was up 3.6 per cent compared with the second quarter last year.
Advertisement
Economists had downgraded growth outlooks for the quarter, and flagged uncertainties around consumer spending had fuelled further downside risks.
Treasurer Jim Chalmers said the figures were encouraging but said ongoing pressures were affecting households.
"In the two months since the end of the June quarter, we've seen a deteriorating global growth outlook, continuing labour shortages, and rising interest rates which are straining businesses and households and creating headwinds for our economy over the year ahead," he said.
"The impacts of acute labour and skills shortages and supply chain disruptions continue to be felt across the country, as evidenced by lower building and construction investment over the quarter."
The Australian Bureau of Statistics said increases in travel had fuelled a rise in consumption over the quarter, while stronger net trade had added 1 percentage point to total GDP.
Higher commodity prices had also helped the resources sector.
"Rises in household spending and exports drove growth in the June quarter," ABS head of national accounts Sean Crick said.
"This is the third consecutive quarter of economic growth, following a contraction in the September quarter 2021, which was impacted by the Delta outbreak."
The positive rise in activity comes after the Reserve Bank lifted rates by 50 basis points on Tuesday to a cash rate position of 2.35 per cent due to surging inflation, which is set to peak in the December quarter at 7.75 per cent.
Higher inflation is being fuelled by global supply constraints due to COVID-19 and commodity shocks sparked by the war in Ukraine.
Mr Crick noted households were only spending about two-thirds of what they were before the pandemic.
Savings ratios had decreased but were still above pre-pandemic levels.
"Households were continuing to save but at a declining rate over the past three quarters," Mr Crick said.
"While the 8.7 per cent household saving ratio was the lowest since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, it remains above pre-pandemic levels."
READ MORE:
Advertisement
Opposition finance spokeswoman Jane Hume said the federal government needs to do more to tackle inflation and claimed the RBA is doing too much heavy lifting with its "blunt instrument" of hiking interest rates.
She noted monetary policy overreach would not be needed if fiscal policy was doing more to combat rising inflation.
The full effect of rate rises are expected to hit borrowers later this year with more cuts by the central bank expected to come in the months ahead.
On Tuesday, Labor outlined cost-of-living relief would be on the cards through its cheaper childcare and medicine plans.
The government's 90 per cent childcare subsidy is not scheduled to be introduced until July next year.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.