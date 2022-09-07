Eight became six in the AFL finals race last weekend with the elimination of Richmond and Western Bulldogs, two recent September perennials.
Teams used to finals success falling at the first hurdle is often the cue not only for some searching post-mortems, but plenty of predictions of doom and gloom, and the cases of the Tigers and Bulldogs will be no different.
Will such pessimism be justified, though? I don't think so. Indeed, I think these are two teams for whom it wouldn't take much at all to hit back very hard in 2023.
The difference between success and failure was a fine line indeed for Richmond this year. The Tigers were involved in six games decided by six points or less and didn't win any of them. Wins in even half of those and the Tigers would have had a top four spot.
Eight games (including the final) against top eight teams yielded only three wins, but there was a draw, while three of the four losses to Geelong, Sydney and Brisbane were by a combined 11 points. All with injuries to key players at the wrong moments hurting and Dustin Martin barely a factor all season.
Tellingly, too, a couple of new faces really revitalised the Tigers late in the season. Maurice Rioli junior and Noah Cumberland were pivotal not only in Richmond recapturing that frantic forward half pressure, but hitting the scoreboard harder with it.
In fact, the Tigers ended up the No.1 team in the AFL for scoring, topping the 100-point mark in their last five games after having done so only once in their previous seven.
Veterans Shane Edwards and Kane Lambert are gone, leaving six players for 2023 now older than 30, but the likes of Lynch, Riewoldt, Cotchin and Tarrant are still playing good football. At the same time, kids like Rioli, Cumberland, Josh Gibcus and Tyler Sonsie all made good strides in 2022, while Richmond looks a decent chance of acquiring GWS star Tim Taranto, still just 24, which would be a major recruiting coup.
Western Bulldogs, meanwhile, would be doing arguably more soul-searching than the Tigers right now, having slipped from grand finalist last year to eighth, a decline that's hard to sugar coat. But it's important now that the club doesn't throw the baby out with the bathwater. A big picture view should reassure any nervous Bulldog fans that coach Luke Beveridge is still on the right track and that the bulk of this playing group is still capable of achieving the ultimate.
I think the Dogs' struggles for consistency this year said more about attitude than they did about personnel. They swapped wins with next up losses for much of the season, never getting on a bigger roll of form. And consistency was an issue even within games, as the surrendering of a 41-point lead last Saturday against Fremantle suggested.
But the Dogs are still in a sweet spot for age and experience. And talent runs deep in most areas of the ground, in midfield, which would remain well-stocked even if Josh Dunkley does depart, as has been widely speculated.
And especially up forward, where there's key forward targets to spare, young gun Sam Darcy now looking the goods alongside Aaron Naughton, Josh Bruce and Jamarra Ugle-Hagan, and with Fremantle star Rory Lobb now looking set to come aboard.
The obvious exception to the depth is in defence, which gets exploited for height and strength and this season lacked rebound. But the possibility of Liam Jones returning to his original club is strong, while perhaps there is also now more scope for Naughton to return to defence to stiffen the Dogs' spine. However Beveridge and co. reorganise the jigsaw pieces, there's definitely no need for the Bulldogs to panic. This is a team which was able to reach a grand final off only moderate earlier form last year, and still competed in September this season when it was a long way below its best. The Dogs just need some psychological toughening up. Get their heads right, and the rest of the AFL may still have plenty to worry about. Which means the top of the ladder could be pretty tight once again next year.
The Bulldogs and Richmond have been up for a considerable spell. This year was the Tigers' eighth finals appearance in the past 10 campaigns, with three flags to show for it, while the Dogs in eight seasons under Beveridge have been premiers, runners-up, and competed in September six times in those eight years, a very solid track record.
Both the Dogs and Tigers might have departed early this September, but are their attempts to climb to the AFL's summit necessarily over? I doubt it.
Rohan Connolly is one of the most experienced and respected sporting journalists in the country, particularly passionate about football, and with a 37-year track record of observing it at close quarters in print, online, and on radio and TV.
