The obvious exception to the depth is in defence, which gets exploited for height and strength and this season lacked rebound. But the possibility of Liam Jones returning to his original club is strong, while perhaps there is also now more scope for Naughton to return to defence to stiffen the Dogs' spine. However Beveridge and co. reorganise the jigsaw pieces, there's definitely no need for the Bulldogs to panic. This is a team which was able to reach a grand final off only moderate earlier form last year, and still competed in September this season when it was a long way below its best. The Dogs just need some psychological toughening up. Get their heads right, and the rest of the AFL may still have plenty to worry about. Which means the top of the ladder could be pretty tight once again next year.