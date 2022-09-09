The front facade of Deakin's Angle House tells little about what lies within its black and white walls.
But step inside 32 Rawson Street and you'll find an eclectic mix of colours and styles that come together to create a luxury, five-bedroom home.
Built in 2019, the home has won a number of accolades including Master Builders ACT's house of the year in 2020.
Owner David Thomas gave The Canberra Times a tour of the family home, which has been listed for sale with price expectations in the mid- to high-$3 million range.
After welcoming us through a large, panelled front door, Mr Thomas guides us down to the main dining area and kitchen, which leads into a large butler's pantry and laundry.
Details like handmade brass fittings and custom, angled window frames were all thoughtfully considered by the teams at MyMyMy Architecture and Megaflora Group, who designed and built the home.
The owner of the two firms, Dan Fitzpatrick, also recently listed his own Canberra house for sale.
Mr Fitzpatrick's signature work extends throughout the home, into the three bedrooms on the ground floor and up to the main bedroom on the upper level.
The room offers views towards Canberra's Stromlo district.
"When the balloon festival is on you can lay in bed with a cup of coffee, looking out the window, and you can see all the balloons float down the valley," Mr Thomas said.
Another of the owner's favourite spaces is the pool area, which was designed to host family and friends.
"We have these big sliding doors either end, surrounded by the pool, with lots of privacy with the custom-made planter boxes and established trees and screening around," Mr Thomas said.
"We've had pool parties here with 20 family friends, cooking pizzas in the pizza oven and drinking wine in the sun, on the deck."
Selling agent Anthony McCormack of Hayman Partners said the home would appeal to families or even downsizers.
"I think it will appeal to a pretty wide buyer pool simply because of the functionality of the layout," he said.
"It can accommodate someone working from home, there's room for guests or an au pair. It's just really well laid out to accommodate a multitude of buyers."
He said the price expectation reflects the unique design and build.
"This builder is renowned for his expertise. He's a real artist and a perfectionist in terms of how he builds a home," Mr McCormack said.
The Deakin home is slated for auction on September 24.
Brittney Levinson joined The Canberra Times in 2021 as part of ACM's national property team. As the region's dedicated property journalist, Brittney covers everything from real estate trends and new developments through to the stories behind the record-breaking sales. Got a news tip? Get in touch: brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au
