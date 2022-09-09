Family history and club success is driving the Queanbeyan Blues junior teams to make the most of their grand final opportunities this weekend.
The Blues will have eight of their 10 junior sides fighting for premierships from under-10s through to under-16s on Saturday and Sunday
Scott Rutland is coach of the under-10s division one side that faces West Belconnen on Saturday morning at Seiffert oval.
It is an extremely proud moment for Rutland, a former Blues player in the senior grades. Now his son Max Rutland, a fourth generation Blues player, will follow the same path in his first competitive year of rugby league.
"His grandfather was successful at the Blues, I've had a successful career at the Blues, and it's an exciting start for his career at the Blues," Rutland said.
Rutland retired from his playing career in 2017, and wanted to continue giving back to the club so took up a coaching role.
"I've always found them [The Blues] a great club, that's the main reason I retired so I could give more back to them," Rutland said.
"There's plenty of local players who are bringing their sons up through the ranks so it's good to see. There's definitely plenty of culture, plenty of depth and a lot of pride within the club."
Malo Ahkey is coach of the under-15s girls side that face the Belconnen Sharks on Sunday afternoon at Seiffert oval.
Ahkey is passionate about providing opportunities for aspiring females in rugby, and is committed to developing junior pathways for them to progress in the sport.
His daughter Teuila Mila Ahkey is part of the under-15s side, and is the top try scorer and point scorer in the competition.
"The girls have got the talent. I want to help these girls develop their skills and get that confidence. Confidence is a big thing," Malo Ahkey said.
"I've seen the talent and I know what they can do, so it's just trying to get that out of them."
The Blues have a rich history in the local competition and plenty of pedigree to go with it, and club president Vern Browne spoke about the significance this weekend holds for the club.
"To get eight sides in the grand final shows that we are doing the right thing. Our coaches have got to take credit as well because they are doing a great job," Browne said.
He believes it is imperative for the longevity of the club to continue to produce a competitive and successful juniors program.
"That's where our future first grade players come from, it's a pathway to senior football," Browne said.
Browne has been involved with the Blues for many decades. He played in the 1960s, been on the committee since 1983, and has been club president for the past three years.
