Heavy rain, thunderstorms expected in Canberra

Canberra can expect heavy rain from Wednesday night continuing until Friday when a thunderstorm is forecasted, before easing over the weekend.
Bureau of Metrology (BOM) community engagement officer Morgan Pumpa said there is a chance of light showers in the ACT on Wednesday afternoon.
This is likely to increase on Thursday, when Canberra can expect 15 to 25mm of rain.
"That's up to a cold front, which will be moving over the region. That cold front is expected to move into the far western parts of New South Wales today. It will be moving east, across inland parts of New South Wales into the ACT by tomorrow," Ms Pumpa said.
Canberra can expect showers of five to 10mm, likely in the morning and afternoon on Friday, as well a chance of thunderstorms.
"So while we have seen a bit of an increase in the temperature today, compared to what we've seen other times this week, the temperatures are expected to go up by another degree on Friday, before coming down by as much as four degrees into Saturday," she said.
Canberra is forecasted to reach a top of 18 degrees on Friday and a top of 14 degrees on Saturday with the medium chance of continued showers in the morning or afternoon.
A current flood waring is in place for the Murrumbidgee River with further rainfall of 25 to 40mm expected in the ACT area, which may cause renewed river level rises and prolonged flooding.
Increased winds are also forecasted, reaching 15 or 20 kilometers per hour, in a northerly and northeasterly direction.
"Winds may become increased a bit from the light winds that we see today. At the moment, it doesn't seem that there's the chance of damaging winds in Canberra but there is a chance on Friday of a thunderstorm in the ACT," Ms Pump said.
"Tomorrow especially, just keep an eye on the forecasts, we may see a change in the amount of rain in the rainfall forecast tomorrow compared to what we see today," she said.
The BOM reported record rainfall in August, with a 20-year high meaning Canberra experienced a wetter than normal winter.
Soofia joined the Canberra Times in 2022 as the cadet. She previously interned and was an audio producer at The Guardian Australia. She has also worked at 2SER Radio and City Hub Sydney. Her email is soofia.tariq@canberratimes.com.au
