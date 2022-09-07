The Capital Public Golf Course at Narrabundah will close at the end of the month, paving the way for a potential redevelopment of the land.
Sotiria Liangis, whose family company owns the site, said the current operator had been operating for free for the last five years and "it's about time to really get them out of there".
"They keep telling me it's not viable, they cannot pay rental. And I'm sick and tired [of] paying water, and they're there free of charge, so I'm sick and tired of it," Mrs Liangis said on Wednesday.
Mrs Liangis said she did not know what the future use of the site would be.
"The time will show ... I'm getting in trouble with the people next door. The golf balls are breaking windows, they're breaking roof tiles and it's always me to go up and there and sort the troubles - and I'm sick of it," she said.
A previous owner backed away from plans to redevelop the site more than a decade ago after the ACT government blocked a proposal to rezone the land.
The site is listed as a restricted access recreation zone, which "accommodate facilities that will meet the recreational needs and demands of the community and are appropriately located for the potential users of the facility".
Members of the golf club were on Tuesday told the operator's lease would end on September 30 after a decision by Liangis Investments Pty Ltd.
"We have sought confirmation whether another tenant will continue operations from 1 October 2022 but have been advised there is no confirmed operator," a letter to members said.
"We will be refunding the balance of membership fees pro-rata from 1 October 2022."
Members will have until November 30 to collect prizes and ball credits.
"We would like to take this opportunity to thank all members who have supported us over the past 10 years," the letter said.
The letter directed all inquiries about the future of the course to Liangis Investments Pty Ltd.
Peter Kohlsdorf, who has operated the course, was approached for comment.
Mrs Liangis bought the golf course land in 2003 but members of the associated golf club vetoed the $3.8 million sale and successfully approached the Vikings Group to buy the course for $4.2 million.
Mrs Liangis built the Canberra International Golf Centre in 2002, which is across Jerrabomberra Avenue from the Capital Public Golf Course, in conjunction with Mr Kohlsdorf.
The Vikings Group sold the 18-hole course in November 2011 after it abandoned plans to redevelop the 30-hectare site into high-density housing and community facilities.
The Vikings proposal to use at least some of the course for residential infill development was rejected by the then planning minister, Andrew Barr, in 2010.
The Canberra Times in 2013 reported the club had considered knocking down the existing Capital clubhouse and developing new facilities across the road at the golf centre, with either a tunnel or footbridge to connect them.
The bistro at the golf course has been closed for close to two years, it is understood.
Capital Golf Club members voted to wind up their club and leave the Narrabundah course in 2014 after disagreements with Mr Kohlsdorf.
The public golf course was established at the site in 1969, after the lease for the block was twice offered for sale by the National Capital Development Commission.
Capital Golf Club was formed in 1978 and began operations from the Narrabundah course that year.
Jasper Lindell joined the Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine on Saturdays. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.
