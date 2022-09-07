The Canberra Times
Home/News/Federal Politics
Photos

2022 Midwinter Ball sparkles at Parliament House amid fossil fuel controversy

Hannah Neale
By Hannah Neale
Updated September 7 2022 - 10:47am, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greens senator Sarah Hanson-Young at the Midwinter Ball. Picture by Keegan Carroll

The 70s inspired theme, under the mirror ball, brought glitz and glamour to the halls of parliament as pollies, journos and business chiefs rubbed shoulders at the Midwinter Ball on Wednesday night.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hannah Neale

Hannah Neale

Reporter

Hannah is a general reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering the early breaking news shift and is ready to chase your morning headlines. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah

More from Federal Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.