The 70s inspired theme, under the mirror ball, brought glitz and glamour to the halls of parliament as pollies, journos and business chiefs rubbed shoulders at the Midwinter Ball on Wednesday night.
However, opposition to the event simmered amidst calls for attendees to boycott the ball for having oil and gas companies among its sponsors.
The Midwinter Ball, held in spring this year, marked a glamourous return after a two-year COVID-19 hiatus. The event is all in the name of charity of course, raising more than $4.4 million since it began in 2000.
Nationals leader David Littleproud was one of the first to arrive at Parliament House with partner Amelia Dobson wearing a bright green dress and sunflower earrings.
A stream of tuxedos and glittering gowns trickled into the marble foyer. Purple-coloured lights from the Great Hall filtered in through partially opened doors, offering a hint for the night to come.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese walked in with partner Jodie Haydon. The Prime Minister was dressed in a classic black and white tux with Ms Haydon wearing a black sparkly gown.
ACT senator David Pocock swapped his usual navy blue suit and white shirt combo for a tuxedo. The sight of the former Wallaby in a penguin suit is a rare occurrence.
As ever, this year's ball was not without controversy.
The 2022 function, sponsored by Shell and Woodside Energy, as well as lobbying groups Hawker Britton and Nexus APAC Group, has sparked backlash from various MPs and community groups.
SA Greens senator Sarah Hanson-Young wore a white lace dress in protest with the words "end gas and coal" emblazoned on the back.
Adam Bandt and his wife Claudia Perkins also received the memo. Ms Perkins wore a white ballgown with "coal kills, gas kills" written in red on the front.
Greens senator Lidia Thorpe, clad in a shirt depicting the Aboriginal flag, yelled out "stop destroying our planet".
The Greens Indigenous affairs spokeswoman, a Gunnai Gunditjmara and Djab Wurrung woman, exclaimed "criminals" before before leaving the room without attending the ball.
As people filed in, the hall filled with a din of chatter as politicians posed for a line of photographers. Camera flashes momentarily blinded them as they took their seats.
Protestors held an alternative ball on the lawns outside Parliament House complete with sorrowful music, dancing black wraiths (representing fossil fuels) and koalas.
Extinction Rebellion spokesperson John Wurcker demanded the government end fossil-fuel sponsorship of events and donations to political parties.
"The Australian public at the election sent a clear signal that we want serious action on the climate crisis. What we see from the new government is business as usual: insufficient targets, new fossil fuel projects and failing to rein in an industry that is leading us off a cliff," he said.
Hannah is a general reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering the early breaking news shift and is ready to chase your morning headlines. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah
