Jay Macdonald has been using a state-of-the-art heat chamber to make sure he's ready to step into the international arena after COVID-19 forced him to wait two years for his chance.
The Canberra Chill and Wests defender has been picked in the Australian under-21s side to play at the Sultan of Johor Cup in Malaysia next month.
Macdonald has been on the cusp of an international dream for the past two years after being picked in national squads, but having no games to play because of coronavirus-related travel restrictions and cancellations.
So he's taking no chances in his preparation, working with the ACT Academy of Sport to get himself ready for high temperatures and humidity.
"I've been doing some heat chamber running to prepare for the climate over there. We are trying to mimic the conditions, so it's around 30 degrees and 80 per cent humidity," Macdonald said.
"The first session was a bit of a shock to the system, I don't think I've ever sweat that much in my life."
Macdonald is the only representative from the ACT in the 18-man team, which was selected from the national junior men's squad.
"It's still sinking in. It's been two years of lots of training and different camps, while never getting the chance to play against anyone else. I was pretty excited once I found out that I got selected," Macdonald said.
"This will be the first time where I'll actually get to play for Australia, rather than just doing intra-squad games.
"Playing hockey for Australia will be an awesome experience. The potential to win a medal for Australia is pretty exciting."
The Sultan of Johor Cup is a chance for the players to test their limits in a tough climate, and experience the humid conditions of the host country.
"I'm looking forward to playing international hockey, it's a different level of competition," Macdonald said.
Macdonald won't be eligible for selection for the junior World Cup in December next year due to his age, but will use his experience in Malaysia prepare him for hopefully breaking into the Australian senior side.
He is aiming for selection in the national development squad, hoping to use this as a stepping stone towards the Kookaburras.
"I'll see where I am at after the tournament, but the goal is to continue to develop through the Hockey Australia pathways and see how far I can go," Macdonald said.
On his return from Malaysia, Macdonald will play the remainder of the national Hockey One League season for the Chill.
The Sultan of Johor Cup features six hockey nations from four continents, and is the only junior invitational hockey tournament in the world, celebrating its 10th edition this year.
Players aged 21 years or under are eligible to compete, and get the opportunity to showcase their talent against the best youth hockey players from around the world.
The nations competing are Australia, Great Britain, India, Japan, Malaysia, South Africa.
The Sultan of Johor Cup began in 2011. Australia has won the tournament twice (2016, 2017). Great Britain are the defending champions.
