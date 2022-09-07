The Canberra Times
Home/Comment/Letters to the Editor

Current inflationary pressures are not in the RBA's control

By Letters to the Editor
September 7 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The banks are raking in massive profits while borrowers are doing it harder and harder as interest rates rise. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

At a time where the economy needs some stability and to take a breather, the Reserve Bank has decided to lift interest rates again. Perhaps the RBA believes that the rates are linked to the international cost of oil and gas.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Letters to the Editor
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.