Current inflationary pressures are not in the RBA's control

At a time where the economy needs some stability and to take a breather, the Reserve Bank has decided to lift interest rates again. Perhaps the RBA believes that the rates are linked to the international cost of oil and gas.
Normally I would be cheering. As a saver my modest savings should be earning more, but very little of the rate increases have been passed on to my savings account. This fact alone demonstrates a level of futility in the RBA's recent rate increases.
The RBA knows, as does the government, that the banks, the finance sector and the big end of town are barely touched by the rates increase. Unlike most of us, their applications for cheap money from Europe, Japan and Taiwan will be treated seriously and probably accepted. Why borrow locally when it's cheaper to borrow overseas?
This borrowing also applies to our money, the pay cheque we deposit in our Australian bank account and our savings. Why pay 3 per cent when you can pay 1.5 per cent from overseas.
The RBA, knowingly and pursuing some ideological mission, continues the destructive rises that put borrowers, both home and business, at risk.
The government needs to disincentivise the borrowing of money from overseas during the current economic crisis. A tax on overseas interest payments of about 200 per cent should do the trick.
It would need to be updated, like the cash rate, on a regular basis.
While our politicians wring their hands about cost of living impact of increasing interest rates, the banks' are reporting record profits. Their shareholders are laughing, their customers are not so happy.
Had the CBA not been privatised, and had we been governed by politicians responsible to the Australian people and not captives of the banks and finance industry, a federal treasurer might be holding down CBA mortgage interest rates, forcing the others to follow or lose custom.
Jack Lang tried to protect the people of NSW during the Great Depression. He was sacked. So too was Gough Whitlam.
Is it not significant that no politician mentions bank profits? And none talks about re-establishing a publicly owned lending body.
Re: "Growth is a problem, not a solution. Is Anthony Albanese ready to address that?", canberratimes.com.au, September 5).
It's disappointing to see Nicholas Stuart spreading the demonstrably false claim that "nothing actionable ever emerged" from the 2020 Summit held by my government in 2008. It is a tired meme, stitched into the political consciousness by the cynical Murdoch-led media.
How could Stuart forget the National Disability Insurance Scheme and its 535,000 participants - including about 9,300 Canberrans, half of whom are children? Or the Organ and Tissue Authority, which doubled organ donation rates? Or the Australian Civilian Corps, a standing roster of more than 750 civilian volunteers, recently deployed to lifesaving work in the field hospitals in Bangladesh and PNG? These are just three life-changing initiatives whose origins are traceable directly to the 2020 Summit.
The only thing more extraordinary than Stuart's carelessness is his apparent lack of self-awareness. Here we have a professional commentator - author of more than 1200 columns for this newspaper alone - pontificating about "the flotsam of the chattering classes". Readers deserve better.
Good on Albo for trying to improve parliamentary behaviour. He could start by having Labor cease calling it "the trillion-dollar Liberal debt". The books were balanced just prior to COVID-19 and both sides then agreed to the expenditures; in fact Labor called for more.
Please stop the childish point scoring that has no basis is fact and does nothing to enhance the otherwise fine ideals that Albo is calling for.
He could start by calling it the "trillion-dollar COVID debt".
John Murray (Letters, September 7) asks why people beg on our streets. One possible reason is that their applications for government benefits are persistently rejected by the Centrelink website, with no explanation other than "something's gone wrong. Please try again".
That happened to me four years ago. It still happens, despite the "best" efforts of Services Australia CEO Rebecca Skinner and former government services ministers Michael Keenan, Stuart Robert and Linda Reynolds.
It remains to be seen whether the new Minister for Government Services, Bill Shorten, can fix a problem that so many people before him have failed to fix.
Crispin Hull's "Jury is out on groupthink justice" (canberratimes.com.au, September 6) makes some valid criticisms of our jury system, but is a tad too "either/or" in its praise of judge-alone trial decisions.
Our jury system could be improved by encouraging jurors and the trial judge to interact during the trial so that, for example, jurors did not have to sit like silent puppets wondering why a particular line of questioning or boring set of submissions went on so long. If the community wants to improve our approach to jurors and jury trials there is a lot of good, overseas experience, upon which we can draw.
Meanwhile, to suggest that we'd be better off with judge alone trials is to ignore the reality that judges, like jurors, are a mixed bag. While many judges and magistrates are appointed on merit, some are not. And even among those appointed on merit the quality varies; just as it does in every occupation.
Let us never forget that a judge is just one of us who for their time as a judge is supposedly blessed with the ability to put aside all manner of preconceptions, biases, and prejudices. No doubt they try, as most of us do, to put those aside. They succeed sometimes, but not always.
Twelve jurors, or one judge, each of them a unique set of life experience, values, wisdom and insights. Why have only one when 12 are available?
Australia's gas and coal resources are owned by the people of Australia.
Companies have been authorised to extract, process and sell these resources, currently very profitably, to world markets.
This has resulted in record high prices to Australian industry threatening employment and private homes.
What prevents state and federal requiring guaranteed domestic supply at prices (say) 10 per cent above the cost of production to guarantee energy costs and supply at affordable prices to Australian businesses and households?
The Speaker will not refer Scott Morrison's undisclosed ministerial appointments to the Privileges Committee. ("Speaker Milton Dick reveals ruling on Scott Morrison secret ministries probe", canberratimes.com.au, September 6).
If concealing ministerial appointments from the Parliament is not a breach of parliamentary privilege, what is?
Obviously not declarations of interests that fail to disclose interests sufficiently to reveal possible conflicts-for example so-called "blind trusts".
It is clear that the willingness of the Parliament to investigate and police possible transgressions by its members against its own purported standards has collapsed amid mutual back scratching.
A truly independent, powerful, integrity agency, that is not limited by the narrowness of "serious and/or systemic corruption", is urgently needed.
But it will not be offered.
Adam Visser (Letters, September 4) wrote that he was diagnosed with prostate cancer after a prostate-specific antigen (PSA) test reading of 10.5. His prostate was removed four months later. He also noted that there is "considerable resistance to PSA testing in the medical profession".
I was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2005, after a PSA reading of 7.5: the "normal" level for a man aged 60-69 years is 4.5. The urologist said my prostate must be removed. After researching the possible after-effects of prostatectomy, I sought a second opinion from a well-known specialist at St Vincent's Clinic, Sydney.
He ordered an immediate MRI scan, followed by a targeted biopsy of three small suspicious lesions. After judging the cancerous lesions to be relatively non-aggressive there were two further MRI-targeted biopsy procedures over four years. The last was a triple negative: the cancer had gone. That was 15 years ago.
The PSA test is not infallible, and a second opinion is invaluable.
There doesn't seem to be any discussion about the pollution caused by rocket launches and the damage caused to the environment and ozone layer with the ever increasing space activity. In fact the attitude seems to be the more the better.
M Flint claims people in government jobs do not contribute to feeding the unemployed (Letters, September 4). Government employees pay taxes. They also contribute to the economy with essential services. He might remind himself of that when he next attends hospital, needs police assistance, uses water, or drives on a road.
It is somehow oxymoronic of Barr to proudly boast of eliminated pollution, courtesy 100 per cent renewables, while contemporaneously spruiking the benefits to be derived from having international carriers ferry tourists and freight into Canberra, while disregarding environmental costs.
Three sensible questions about the utility or otherwise of "The Voice" Doug Hurst (Letters, September 6) and I would add a fourth: Could all those in favour of Reconciliation please stand and tell us exactly who they are irreconciled from and why?
Jeremy Barrett (Letters, September 5) may complain about the "paltry donation of a couple of million dollars" of aid that Australia provided to Pakistan, but this pales into insignificance against the billions that Pakistan spends on armaments and nuclear weapons. The same goes for India which is tacitly supporting Russia's war in Ukraine.
Donald Trump calls President Joe Biden an "enemy of the state". This comes from a man who attempted a coup to cling to power after losing the US presidential election. This shows how delusional Trump really is.
Donald Trump does indeed undermine democracy, as President Biden stated. So too does the US government's persecution of journalist Julian Assange, as it is a warning to all journalists to ignore US crimes. Drop the extradition proceedings immediately, President Biden.
Yes, Michael Doyle, (Letters, September 6) I also recall that Whitlam's two-man cabinet worked pretty well. I also recall he was served by a public service which was largely unencumbered by the rafts of ministerial "advisors" which blight current public sector administration.
Faulkner said: "The past is never dead. It's not even past". This is true nowhere more than on the letters page, from which we learn that the past was a place with fewer pot holes, savvier pedestrians, no scooters, pleasingly-less-useful hardware stores, more accurate use of idiom, and greater respect for umpires.
