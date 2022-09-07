Footy feast at Jamison Oval on Sunday as Canberra Reclink Community Cup returns

After a two-year off-field break, charity footy match, the Canberra Reclink Community Cup, returns to Jamison Oval, Macquarie on Sunday.
The event contributes to charity Reclink Australia's annual fundraising efforts to bring sport and recreation to the disadvantaged.
This Sunday's game is the hottest head-to-head in town between mighty The Noise (media) and the rugged Lime Stones (musicians). Brindabella MLA Mark Parton is also pulling on the boots, as an honorary member of the media team after 16 years in radio.
Gates open at 11am; main game is at 2pm.
Lots of music, giveaways and junior all-stars curtain raiser.
To pay tribute to the late singer-songwriter Archie Roach, this year's theme is "Let Love Rule", the title of his seventh studio album.
Tickets are here.
