The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

NRL: Canberra Raiders shake off short straw 'terms and conditions' for must-win clash

By Melanie Dinjaski, David Polkinghorne
Updated September 7 2022 - 7:37am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Canberra Raiders' Corey Harawira-Naera. Picture: Keegan Carroll

The Raiders are not going to allow themselves to dwell on copping the "short straw" as they prepare for their elimination final against the Storm this weekend.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.