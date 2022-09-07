The Raiders are not going to allow themselves to dwell on copping the "short straw" as they prepare for their elimination final against the Storm this weekend.
Coach Ricky Stuart was not impressed when learning that Canberra had only six days between matches. The finals schedule impacted their training plans in the lead-up and limited their travel options on what will be a busy weekend for sport in Melbourne.
To avoid the squad and coaching staff being split up on exorbitantly-priced air travel, the Raiders were forced to book chartered flights to Victoria for the clash, footing the total bill with no assistance from the NRL.
Raiders bench utility Corey Harawia-Naera said the team will not let the hurdle distract them from their goals on Saturday though.
"The team are pretty adaptive the conditions of how it pans out for us," he said. "I'm not really going to kick stones about having a six-day turnaround. Everyone is just keen to play.
"Knowing we're in the finals is enough for us to get up and whatever the terms and conditions are of us not having as much rest as other teams, doesn't really bother us."
Canberra will welcome the return of captain Elliott Whitehead and five-eighth Jack Wighton for their must-win match against the same team that knocked out the Green Machine in the 2020 preliminary final. A few things have changed since then though.
The Storm have had an up-and-down season by their standards and are coming off two-straight losses to the Eels and Roosters, while the Raiders won four consecutive games to charge into the finals, and in their last showdown in July, it was Canberra that were victorious.
But with Maroons star Cameron Munster in career-best form, Jahrome Hughes back from a calf complaint, and a bonafide super coach in former Raider Craig Bellamy leading the team, Canberra know the caliber of their opposition.
"You've got to take them on from the get-go, and you can't let them get rolling," Harawira-Naera said. "In that preliminary final they got to jump on us and we couldn't get them back.
"We're a couple years older and a little bit wiser [since 2020], and a few of the younger boys have more games under their belt - like Hudson Young who has been killing it this year and Sebastian Kris. With more games comes more experience."
Wighton is especially keen to face off with his opposite number and Origin rival in a tantalising match-up.
"He's a strike player and makes something out of nothing," the Raiders playmaker said of Munster. "They are cracker team... we've got to do our job or we'll get rolled."
"They're going to be a very tough battle and if we don't go there fully-loaded we're going to be surprised."
Off the bench Harawira-Naera said he plans to make an impact targeting tiring players, and believes stretching and scattering the Storm defence will pay dividends.
"Their wrestle is real good once they get the numbers in the tackle," he said. "So a little bit of broken play will help us break up the ruck and get guys like Tom Starling and Xavier [Savage] and big Germ [Zac Wolford] getting out there as well.
"It sounds boring but we have to knock down the front door and then try to get quick play-the-balls."
