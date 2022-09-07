The Canberra Times
Nutella and Floriade? Sign me up now

By Megan Doherty
Updated September 7 2022 - 8:49pm, first published 7:30pm
The new Canberra jar of Nutella. Picture supplied

Nutella has released a collection of limited-edition jars showcasing the beauty of Australia. And guess what? They haven't forgotten Canberra! First time for everything!

