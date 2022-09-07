Nutella and Floriade? Sign me up now

Nutella has released a collection of limited-edition jars showcasing the beauty of Australia. And guess what? They haven't forgotten Canberra! First time for everything!
The Nutella Loves Aussie Recipes collection, released this month, "celebrates the unique landscapes and flavours of Australia, with new recipes inspired by ingredients from each location".
Each recipe can be found on the corresponding jar's QR code, or at Nutella.com/au.
The Canberra jar shows scenes of Lake Burley Griffin and Floriade and our recipe is for Lakeside Lamingtons, which feature 180 grams of Nutella. Mmmmmm.
The other jars and recipes feature Bondi Beach Balls (NSW), Top End Damper Scones (NT), The Tropical Galette and Great Barrier Reef (Queensland), Barossa Brekkie Puddings (SA), Apple Isle Morning Muffins and views of Cradle Mountain (Tasmania), Espresso Granola Cups and the Twelve Apostles (Victoria) and Salted Coconut French Toast and the Pink Lake (WA).
Nutella marketing manager Azzurra Puricelli said the jars were a celebration of home.
"We've rediscovered what home really means in the last few years, so our newest Nutella collection aims to celebrate what makes this country so unique," she said.
"We hope Australians can enjoy collecting these iconic jars just as much as they enjoy a delicious breakfast with Nutella in the mornings."
And Australians definitely love Nutella.
The dedicated staff at Nutella's factory in Lithgow, NSW make 8.8 million kilograms of the world's favourite chocolate hazelnut spread for Australia and New Zealand each year.
As a thank you, there will also be a special Lithgow jar, which fans can purchase from the Seven Valleys Visitor Information Centre at Lithgow.
