Grace Kemp spent her teenage years watching Sharni Williams perform on the biggest stage.
Whether it be winning an Olympic gold medal in Rio or taking out the Sevens World Series, Kemp idolised the ACT talent.
Now the 21-year-old will have the chance to play alongside the 34-year-old star at the Rugby World Cup.
A two-Test rookie, the tournament will mark Kemp's first while Williams is set for her fourth.
The veteran is in the midst of operation World Cup, Williams to compete in this weekend's Sevens World Cup in South Africa before she turns her focus to the XVs version that commences with a blockbuster clash against New Zealand on October 8.
Given the opportunity to play with an Australian legend, Kemp is determined to learn as much as she can from her fellow ACT talent.
"Sharni is someone I've always looked up to, so to be able to play alongside her will be amazing," Kemp said.
"I've learnt a lot from Sharni and also Shannon Parry. They both bring energy and knowledge and so much skill to the team.
"I will learn a lot being able to be around them and see how they hold themselves as athletes. They have so much knowledge of being professional athletes. Even though we're not professional they still hold themselves that way, I'm learning to be a better athlete off them."
Kemp is one of four Brumbies Super W players to be named in the squad, alongside Michaela Leonard, Tania Naden and Siokapesi Palu.
Former sevens star Shannon Parry will again captain a side that also features the likes of Sera Naiqama and Mahalia Murphy.
Kemp has been working towards her World Cup dream since moving to Canberra to pursue her rugby ambitions as a teenager, even as many around her doubted her ability to make this year's edition.
In the end it was former Brumbies and Wallabies star Scott Fava who informed the loose forward that she had achieved a lifelong goal.
"I was always told I was still super young and even if I didn't make this World Cup, there was always another World Cup," Kemp said. "I wanted to aim to make this World Cup, it's always been on my list of goals. Being told I can't or won't make it from coaches pushed me even harder.
"When I got the phone call I burst into tears. This is something I've been working towards the whole time I've been playing footy. It's been a massive dream of mine.
"My aim is to put on the green and gold jersey and take everything. It will be an amazing place to learn about rugby."
