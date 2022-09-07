The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Digest

The Informer: Economy grows, daily COVID case reports ending

Miriam Webber
By Miriam Webber
Updated September 7 2022 - 7:37am, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Senators David Pocock and Katy Gallagher are focused on the government's climate action bill. Picture by Karleen Minney

Australia's economy grew 0.9 per cent in the June quarter, increasing by 3.6 per cent for the year.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Miriam Webber

Miriam Webber

City reporter

I'm the Canberra Times' city reporter, digging into how the capital is developing and the issues affecting residents, businesses and community organisations. Drop me a line at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.