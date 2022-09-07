Australia's economy grew 0.9 per cent in the June quarter, increasing by 3.6 per cent for the year.
The growth was driven by elevated household spending and exports in the June quarter, according to the Australian Bureau of Statistics.
"This is the third consecutive quarter of economic growth, following a contraction in the September quarter 2021, which was impacted by the Delta outbreak," ABS head of national accounts Sean Crick said.
Household spending lifted 2.2 per cent for the quarter, adding 1.1 percentage points to GDP.
So where did people spend their money? A lot of it was in travel, such as transport, hotels and food.
Flexing that out-of-lockdown freedom, it would seem.
In other news, the federal government is expected to secure a parliamentary win for its signature climate action bill in the next 24 hours.
Finance Minister Katy Gallagher will move a motion in the upper house, drawing the debate out into Wednesday night to allow all senators to speak on the bill if they wish.
The motion enables the Senate to vote on the bill and its proposed amendments on Thursday, after it passed the lower house on August 4.
Meanwhile, in a move that suggests post-pandemic life may (finally!) be creeping up on us ... states and territories have agreed they will no longer publish COVID-19 case numbers daily, instead moving to weekly updates on new infections.
Health ministers made the deal last Friday, but it was not made public until Wednesday.
The weekly figures will be consistently reported across jurisdictions and are to include case numbers, new and total deaths, vaccination rates, and hospital data, which will contain a breakdown of ICU and ventilated patients.
While we'll still be watching the infection and vaccination rates closely, let's hope the extra news space each day allows for some additional good news stories.
After the past few years, we all need it!
I'm the Canberra Times' city reporter, digging into how the capital is developing and the issues affecting residents, businesses and community organisations. Drop me a line at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au
