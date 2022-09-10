Ornate perfume bottles can be traced back as far as ancient Egypt, when precious scents were stored in terracotta vessels.
Shapes and designs became even more impressive once glass was invented, and in the thousands of years since, fragrance has continued to be a feast for the eyes as well as the nose.
Advertisement
With ideas limited only by the creators' imaginations, the past century or so has seen perfume bottles replicate everything from women's bodies and diamonds to household cleaning spray.
Since its first fragrance launch in 1969, Paco Rabanne has continually pushed the boundaries and introduced revolutionary ideas to consumers.
The French luxury brand has recently taken it to the next level however, with the launch of two new fragrances, Phantom and Fame.
Fame is Paco Rabanne's first standalone female fragrance, with a bottle that's a quintessential expression of the brand's style: dressed in an ultramodern version of the iconic chainmail dress, teamed with tiny earrings and cat-eye sunglasses.
The ingredients have a 90 per cent natural origin (think jasmine, incense and mango), and continuing the nod toward sustainability, inside the outer case is a refillable glass bottle; you can top her up once you've finished the fragrance with minimal impact to the planet.
Fame's male counterpart of sorts is Phantom, with a bottle that's inspired by a retro robot and an innovative feature that signals the digital future of fragrance.
Phantom is the first connected bottle, with a contactless NFC chip embedded into the spray caps of 100 and 150ml bottles.
Touching Phantom's head with a smartphone connects the user to exclusive contents curated by Paco Rabanne: interactive filters, personalised playlists, augmented reality, interactive games and more.
If this is what perfume bottles look like in 2022, what the future holds is an exciting prospect indeed.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.