The Canberra Times
Home/Comment/Letters to the Editor

Labor slow to act on prices crisis

By The Canberra Times
Updated September 7 2022 - 11:56pm, first published 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

When Australians were sandbagged by soaring fuel prices and the worst inflation in decades earlier this year the then Coalition government reacted swiftly.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Letters to the Editor
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.