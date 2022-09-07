When Australians were sandbagged by soaring fuel prices and the worst inflation in decades earlier this year the then Coalition government reacted swiftly.
On March 30 Parliament passed a "cost-of-living support and other measures" bill that, amongst other things, halved the excise on petrol and diesel for six months. The excise holiday self-destructs at the end of this month and both Mr Albanese and Dr Chalmers have said they won't be extending it.
The Coalition also introduced a one-off cost of living tax offset that saw an estimated 10 million taxpayers receive an extra $420 in their tax returns and a one-off cost of living payment of $250 to six million pensioners and welfare recipients.
These actions all predated the first interest rate hike which occurred on May 3.
The then opposition, while deriding the spending as expensive bribes to the electorate less than two months out from polling day, waved the measures through.
On April 27 Jim Chalmers stressed that while Labor's priority was to grow wages by reducing the cost of childcare, offering fee-free TAFE courses, and upgrading the NBN and the electricity grid, he accepted the need for short term support.
"We supported the cost of living relief that's in the budget," he said. "That's the near-term piece of the puzzle. But over the medium term we've got policies in at least three areas that will make a big difference."
Asked how long it would take, Dr Chalmers said the mooted $275 saving on an average electricity bill would not kick in until "the middle of this decade". The childcare subsidy wouldn't take effect until 2023 and, as for wages, "as soon as possible".
Fast forward six months and inflation is still rising, interest rates continue to go up and up, there has been no discernible increase in real wages and the promised power price reduction is in the wind.
For many Australians balancing their family budget is now much harder than it was before the election. Wednesday's National Accounts figures showed a noticeable decline in the level of household savings over the June quarter. While many families are having to dip into their "rainy day" funds to make ends meet, those without cash reserves are literally on struggle street.
It seems curious then that despite its bipartisan support for immediate relief measures in March, the Albanese government is choosing to play the long game in the face of a worsening cost of living crisis.
That was highlighted by Tuesday's State of the Nation report from Suicide Prevention Australia which found 40 per cent of Australians said cost of living pressures and personal debt were causing them elevated distress compared to this time last year. It was the first time an economic issue had overtaken drugs, loneliness and family breakdown as a likely trigger for suicide.
"Feeding the family and keeping a roof over our heads are two of the most basic human behaviours," SPA CEO Nieves Murray said.
"While inflation and interest rates keep rising we must be proactive to prevent mental distress and suicide from doing the same".
With the tax offset and relief payments long spent, the price of fuel set to rise by 22 cents a litre at the end of the month, and the SPA report finding many thousands of Australians are literally at the end of their tethers why isn't more being done?
While assurances from the PM and the Treasurer they know people are in pain may be heart warming, the reality is the solutions they are spruiking won't achieve anything until the worst of the crisis has passed.
There is an obvious need for targeted and short term cost of living relief in the budget. Rather than trying to manage public expectations by warning of "tough decisions" to come the government needs to act.
