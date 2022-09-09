The Canberra Times

Numbers of endangered southern right whales continue to recover, even with slowing birth rate

By Matthew Agius
September 9 2022 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A southern right whale. Photo by Bridgette OShannessy, Field Lead Researcher Current Environmental.

The population of southern right whales in Australian waters continues to recover amid a possible slow-down in reproduction frequency, an annual survey of the species in the Great Australian Bight has found.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.