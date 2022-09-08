A new program has launched in the ACT to help children who need space and time away from a violent or disruptive family home.
The program is about fixing frayed family ties, rebuilding families so that children and teenagers feel safe to return or remain in their own home.
Advertisement
Some children in the ACT are so desperate for peace in their home that they have themselves referred their family to the program, trying to deal with issues such as conflict, fragile mental health, and drug and alcohol abuse.
The ACT Government has committed $10 million over 10 years to the Safe and Connected Youth Program for children aged eight to 15 years.
Mediation specialists Conflict Resolution Service and long time family help organisation Marymead are collaborating to deliver the program, which was launched this week.
The service includes a safe house in south Canberra, referred to as "therapeutic respite accommodation", for children to stay for as little as a night or for as long as months while their family regroups and their own home becomes safe enough for them to return.
Conflict Resolution Service chief executive officer Mel Haley said the focus was on helping children who were living in terrible situations at home, so much so that they would rather leave the home than stay and endure it.
Family conflict is our number one so there is a lot of inability to communicate with each other without it escalating into arguments and escalating into violence as well.- Conflict Resolution Service CEO Mel Haley
"They end up in the program because there's been significant family conflict that is resulting in needing either a break from the family environment to diffuse the family conflict or the young person has actually decided to leave home," Ms Haley said.
"And we're working on them returning to the home environment."
It's all about rebuilding families so that the home becomes a sanctuary not a place of torment.
"It's the first program in the ACT that actually works wholistically with the young person and the family in a therapeutic model," Ms Haley said.
"There's case workers, mediators and counsellors who wrap around the family to give them all the support they need so they can have positive interactions, the young person can return home, the conflict's defused and there's no risk of homelessness."
Ms Haley said demand for the service was on the rise, with family tension increasing, including during COVID lockdowns.
The program was piloted for two years at the height of the pandemic.
"What we found is that with COVID happening, the family conflict - because it was being left too long to work out - the complexities of cases was quite high and there was a big need," she said.
READ MORE:
Advertisement
Ms Haley said people could be referred, or refer themselves, to the service.
"We have young people who even refer their own family or the family does or they are referred from schools, police or CYPS [Child and Youth Protection Services]," she said.
"Some families may not even need to use the respite accommodation. They may be part of the program and have some individual counselling, some individual mediation and the case workers get some support services in for them to then rebuild the family unit.
"But sometimes they have sought out the services too late and they do need to have a break and that's when they come into the house."
We've got 10 or 11-year-olds we're working with at the moment. They do leave home and put themselves in inappropriate living environments, then the drug and alcohol problems come and then they disengage with school and then it's this cycle of vulnerability.- Conflict Resolution Service CEO Mel Haley
Advertisement
The house in South Canberra, Ruby's House, can have up to six people in it on any given night.
"But it depends on what is needed for the family because the idea is they do return home," Ms Haley said.
"So, for instance, at the moment we have a couple of young people who come for two nights a week and it just gives everyone a chance to have a break from each other while they work on that family agreement that was done in mediation.
"Then we might have one young person that comes for an entire week because that's what the family needs. And we're going to have a couple of young people stay in there all week for a couple of months because there's a lot of intense therapy that needs to happen before they are able to go home.
"If they have been in the home for a block of time and it's time to go home, it will be on the basis of three nights or four nights at the home and then slowly take the time until they can be back in the home on a full-time basis."
Ms Haley said it was difficult to speak in detail about the traumas that were being experienced in some Canberra homes.
Advertisement
"So 100 per cent of our clients have identified mental health concerns and need to get support with that," she said.
"Other presenting issues are drug and alcohol abuse issues and that could be from the young person or from the family.
"Family conflict is our number one so there is a lot of inability to communicate with each other without it escalating into arguments and escalating into violence as well.
"And just a complete disengagement, so young people are completely disengaged with their school and their home life."
Ms Haley said they wanted to stop "generational cycles of abuse" and early intervention like the Safe and Connected Youth Program was vital.
"For me being able to work with families early means it has long-term benefits," she said.
Advertisement
"They're staying engaged, they're remaining in school, they're staying in the workforce. And when they have their own families, they have the skills and abilities to communicate with their children.
"Whereas without this program, the trajectory is that these young people do leave home. We've got 10 or 11 year olds we're working with at the moment. They do leave home and put themselves in inappropriate living environments, then the drug and alcohol problems come and then they disengage with school and then it's this cycle of vulnerability."
Ms Haley said the Safe and Connected Youth Program did not happen without the help of two charity sponsors, Monarch Building Solutions and IKEA Canberra.
"Without them we wouldn't be able to run the program the way we do," she said.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
I like telling local stories with integrity. My greatest hope is that someone will read my story and turn to someone in a cafe or in the next cubicle or across the breakfast table and say, "Did you hear about this?" Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au
I like telling local stories with integrity. My greatest hope is that someone will read my story and turn to someone in a cafe or in the next cubicle or across the breakfast table and say, "Did you hear about this?" Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.