Suburb records break in Holt and Lawson, including overall Belconnen region record

It's been a record-breaking week in the Belconnen region with a property each in Lawson and Holt setting a new residential benchmark for those suburbs, including the overall Belconnen region record.
Allhomes understands a five-bedroom property in Lawson sold via an expressions of interest campaign for more than $3 million - the first $3 million sale in the suburb and the highest sale in the Belconnen area.
Advertisement
While selling agent Josh Finnigan of Civium Property Group was unable to confirm the sale price of 17 Rouseabout Street, internal Allhomes data showed the property sold in excess of $3 million.
The house is on 857 square metres of land and has a pool, a cinema room with theatre-style seating, Dolby Atmos built-in speakers and panoramic views of Lawson and beyond.
"From day dot, we expected the property would set a new benchmark for the suburb and the region ... the house is unmatched and unlike anything I've seen in any other suburb in Belconnen," Finnigan said.
"It was hard to pinpoint by how much it would sell for, but we did think it would set a new record."
Finnigan said a number of parties registered their interest throughout the campaign and eventually a local Canberra family looking to upsize within the Belconnen region purchased it.
"The sellers, who built the home, have moved to the coast to build another home there," he said.
Government records show the residence beat the previous Lawson record by more than $800,000, which was set by the house at 20 Toorale Terrace.
It surpassed the overall region record by more than $500,000, which was held by three properties at 94 Jaeger Circuit, Bruce; 61 Jaeger Circuit, Bruce, and 12 Marrakai Street, Hawker.
Elsewhere, a five-bedroom house at 6 Fullston Way, Holt, sold prior to auction for $1,553,333 after only four days on the market and one open home, selling agent Luke McAuliffe of Luton Properties Gungahlin said.
"This is a particularly rare offering on 400 square metres with a large four-car garage, perfect for multigen families and it also has beautiful views out to the Brindabellas," he said
McAuliffe was "quietly confident" the property would set a new record for the suburb of Holt.
"We listed this property on a Thursday and by Saturday we had about 30 groups through, and on Sunday three of those put in really strong offers. By Monday evening, we had a sale," he said.
"It goes to show that marketing pays off from premium videos, copy and images - you have to present the best of the home."
Holt's previous record was set by the house at 13 Beach Place, which sold for $1,550,500. This latest sale beat that by just $2833.
"There's the age-old saying that records are meant to be broken," McAuliffe said.
"There are other homes out there that also have the ability and calibre to set a new record so who knows if Holt would see another record."
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.