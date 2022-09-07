The Canberra Times
Opinion

Peter Martin | JobSeeker rate is set to rise, but the system is still very flawed

By Peter Martin
Updated September 7 2022 - 6:46am, first published 6:44am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Albanese's Labor government has been reluctant to raise JobSeeker rates. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

Australians on our humiliatingly low unemployment benefit are about to get their biggest payday ever.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.