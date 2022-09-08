The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

WWF ranks ACT top of threatened species conservation list, Eden-Monaro rates poorly

Alex Crowe
By Alex Crowe
Updated September 8 2022 - 6:38am, first published 2:40am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A conservation plan is underway to protect the swift parrot in the ACT. Picture by Nevil Lazarus.

The ACT has achieved top grades in a report comparing threatened species conservation across Australia, with the highest proportion of species with federal funding and protected habitat.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Crowe

Alex Crowe

Science and Environment Reporter

Alex covers science and environment issues, with a focus on local Canberra stories. alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.