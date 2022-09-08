The ACT has achieved top grades in a report comparing threatened species conservation across Australia, with the highest proportion of species with federal funding and protected habitat.
The World Wildlife Fund highlighted the plight of the swift parrot, among 123 animals and plants listed as threatened in the ACT.
Advertisement
Habitat destruction, climate change, invasive species and bushfires were among its main threats.
However, the ACT has taken steps to protect its habitat through the conservation of woodland, including critically endangered yellow box and blakely's red gum woodland.
Tasmania and the Northern Territory ranked second and third for threatened species protection among jurisdictions, with their policies for habitat conservation pushing them up the list.
A comparison of federal electorates rated Eden-Monaro as the third worst nationally, with 161 animals and plants listed as threatened in the area.
The national report used the proportion of species with recovery plans, federal funding, protected habitat and an improved threatened status to compare areas.
Australia as a whole received the worst possible ranking.
READ ALSO:
Michelle Ward, a conservation scientist with WWF, said the report card exposed the extent to which Australia was failing threatened species.
"I think people will be shocked by the plight of species in their area and the scale of the extinction crisis we are facing," Dr Ward said.
Among federal electorates, Durack, which takes in the northern wheat belt of Western Australia, as well as the pastoral and mining regions of the Pilbara and Kimberley, faired the worst.
Dr Ward said Durack had the lowest proportion of adequate habitat protection and the lowest proportion of species with dedicated funding.
A review of the Commonwealth's principal environment protection legislation, the Environmental Protection and Biodiversity Conservation Act, is currently underway, after a 2020 review by Professor Graham Samuel found it in need of fundamental reform.
Tracy Rout, a conservation analyst with WWF, said without an immediate change in how the nation addresses its species crisis, Australia would leave a tragic legacy of extinction for future generations.
"MPs have a responsibility for stewardship of the threatened species living in their electorate and we hope these scores highlight the need for MPs to advocate for greater protection of threatened species federally," she said.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Alex covers science and environment issues, with a focus on local Canberra stories. alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Alex covers science and environment issues, with a focus on local Canberra stories. alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.