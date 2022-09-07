The Canberra Times

Greens, crossbenchers snubbed from powerful intelligence and security committee

By Sarah Basford Canales
September 7 2022 - 6:57am
New PJCIS chair Peter Khalil (left), Greens senator David Shoebridge (centre) and deputy chair Andrew Wallace. Pictures by Sitthixay Ditthavong, Marina Neil and Elesa Kurtz

Parliament's powerful intelligence and security watchdog will feature membership solely from the major parties in a move crossbenchers are calling "closed-shop politics".

