TAFE colleges need to have right equipment to train

Kate Carnell hit the nail on the head when she questioned the need for four-year apprenticeships and that a restructure of vocational education was needed. ("Apprenticeship overhaul needed to fix skills shortage", canberratimes.com.au, September 1).
Many years ago I was working in vocational education where we relied heavily on TAFE being able to deliver the appropriate courses to satisfy both sides of industry, and to get apprenticeships and traineeships off the ground and up and running.
Unfortunately and way back then TAFE could not always satisfy the needs of the employers. TAFE could not afford to keep up with new technology that businesses were using. This resulted in the training these young people were getting was irrelevant and many dropped out, using their employers instead.
If the government continues to throw money at TAFE without ensuring that they can afford to keep the training of young people relevant, dropouts will continue and taxpayers' money will again go down the drain.
Wednesday, September 7, was Threatened Species Day. Spare a thought for the dingo; the government certainly doesn't when it dismisses it as a wild dog.
The dingo is not granted any protection from the current intensified poisoning scheme being conducted in Namadgi and Tidbinbilla Parks in the unscientific belief the dingo is a wild dog.
It's hard to justify the use of such an evil poison as 1080 for these unsubstantiated reasons, let alone in parks primarily intended to protect the natural environment. At a time time of mass wildlife extinction there are more humane methods of protecting farmers than intensified killing.
As a native dingo and an apex predator the dingo protects the ecosystem in the same way as the wolf in Yellowstone Park.
Canberrans should urge politicians to ban 1080 poison from the bush capital, especially from National Parks.
Having heard about the deleterious state of the ACT health system, especially of the unnecessary deaths of two children, I call on Shane Rattenbury, Andrew Barr and Chris Steel to tear up the nonsensical agreements to build the ruinous light rail system.
Our health system and other more important priorities of the city demand it.
The national cabinet in its collective wisdom has recently lowered the mandatory isolation period from seven to five days, effective from September 9.
This is contrary to what the World Health Organisation advocates. In the meantime PM Albanese says the change was "necessary". Why?
Here is a wonderful young tennis player, No.46 in the rankings at the time of her win over the redoubtable Serena Williams, and I would be hard put to count the number of times I've heard any mention of her name let alone seen her on-screen in any of the reports on her massive upset win over the 23-time grand slam winner.
Ajla Tomjlanovic graciously stood back after her on-court victory to leave centre-stage to the be-sequined Serena until after the accolades had died down. Would that similar gracious behaviour have been forthcoming from the former champion?
While encouraging pensioners to work may see some join the masses in the profit-engorged gig economy, the wage slaves may encounter ageism or skills redundancy.
The PM of the Solomons, who is trying to defer a scheduled election to extend his term, regards an Australian offer to pay for the poll as an attempt to interfere in the democratic process. Is he joking?
