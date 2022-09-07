Gungahlin president Eoghan O'Byrne is confident superstar duo Lachlan McCaffrey and Matt Giteau can help the Eagles take flight on and off the field.
McCaffrey has been named first grade head coach and Eagles Academy coach while Giteau returns to the club as high performance and skills coach.
The moves represent a bold new future for Gungahlin as they prepare to return to traditional home ground Nicholls in 2023.
In a revamped coaching structure, Glenn Carey will fill the new role of coaching director and work alongside McCaffrey as first grade assistant coach.
For O'Byrne, it's a team that can return the side to the John I Dent Cup finals.
"Locky McCaffrey is someone that we are truly excited to bring into the Eagles family, not just because of his extensive rugby resume, but because of the person he is and what he will do for our environment off the field," O'Byrne said.
"He is clearly passionate about people and their development, and he will do wonders for all players and volunteers at the Eagles.
"Matt Giteau is someone that any club would dream to announce as part of their coaching crew. We're proud and excited that Gits really enjoyed his time playing with the Eagles in 2020 so much that he's decided to make a return and give back to club and grassroots rugby in Eagles colours."
