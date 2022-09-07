Raiders centre Matt Timoko if pumped for his first NRL finals campaign starting this weekend and is keen to build on his momentum to claim a spot in the New Zealand side for the Rugby League World Cup later this year after a standout season in the capital.
Timoko was the name on everybody's lips on Wednesday when the club confirmed they had locked in the youngster for another year, extending his current deal to remain in Canberra until the end of the 2025 season.
"This is a club that he gave me the opportunity. I played through the juniors here, so to be able to extend for another couple years, it's the best," Timoko said.
"It's good to get a bit of continuity.
"Over the past couple of years, I've been in and out of the squad and to be able to kind of cement that starting spot, it's been doing wonders for my confidence, working on the game on attack and defence, and I'll hopefully use that confidence this week."
Timoko is having the best season of his career, scoring eight tries in 24 games and among a handful of youth the club have been keen to retain long-term.
"It's a very exciting time for the club, having so many youngsters coming through the ranks," he said.
Next in Timoko's sights is the Rugby League World Cup, and his teammates rate his chances of making his international debut.
"He's been killing it this year and I'd be pretty surprised if he's not in the talks for the Kiwi team at the World Cup," Corey Harawira-Naera said.
The 22-year-old said selection in the side would be an honour not only for himself but for his family, many of whom are still in New Zealand, with just his mum in Canberra.
"It would mean the world to me," he said.
"As a youngster you dream of playing NRL and also representing your country so to be able to get the chance to do that, I'd take it with both hands."
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
