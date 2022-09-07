The National Capital Rally was the location of the season-opener earlier this year, but the next installment will see Canberra host the finale of the Australian Rally Championship.
The 2023 schedule is held over eighth months starting with the Rally Launceston in March as one of six stops around the country, with the ACT wrapping up the season in November.
It's the first time since 2019 that Canberra will not be the opener.
There are still two rounds remaining in the current championship, with Canberra's Harry and Lewis Bates eyeing the podium at the Adelaide Hills Rally on October 23-25.
"A six-round season is a good representation for what a competitive championship should be, as we head to all corners of the country and allow a decent amount of downtime between each round," Motorsport Australia Director Michael Smith said.
"I think having these bigger breaks is significant for the longevity of the season, as it gives teams more time to work on their cars ahead of each round - especially in the opening three rounds where there are three events requiring the most amount of travelled distance.
"There is also the added benefit of Tasmania and Canberra happening in warmer seasons, meaning that nice weather should play a big role in attracting competitors.
"All in all, we're content with this calendar and really looking forward to what will be another fantastic season of the ever growing championship."
2023 Australia Rally Championship
Round 1: Rally Launceston, Tasmania - 24-26 March
Round 2: Forest Rally, WA - 19-21 May
Round 3: Rally Queensland, Gympie - 14-16 July
Round 4: Gippsland Rally, Victoria - 25-27 August
Round 5: Adelaide Hills Rally, SA - 13-15 October
Round 6: National Capital Rally, Canberra - 24-26 November
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
