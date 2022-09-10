Easy garden projects to tackle until frost danger passes

Scraping the moss off the paving with a special long-handled scraper, though a spade does nearly as well, or even a metal egg flipper tied securely into the broom handle.



Digging out a few dahlia tubers from the big clumps to establish new clumps elsewhere. The only dahlias that have survived the last few years in our garden are exceptionally hardy types indeed.

Trying to sneak as much young kale as possible into soups or savoury mince or even pizza, before kale either goes to seed or turns sulphurous and metallic-tasting in summer, as well as tough. One medium kale leaf is the maximum you can add to a banana and nut smoothie before you notice a change in taste. Berry smoothies can usually disguise two kale leaves. Kale is extremely good for us. It's just a pity it hasn't been bred to become even more tender than the modern varieties, and to taste like, well, not like kale;

Hoping the loquat trees bloom then fruit soon, to lure Possum X from defoliating the two avocado trees in front of his palatial residence i.e. the roof space of our house. I must also rig up some possum guards so he can no longer climb up the trunks of the trees, though if I do that he'll just devastate something else. Best, perhaps, to wait for the loquats to bloom and lure him away.

Admiring the first wild clematis of spring. Much, much more to come...

Filling vases with a dozen variations of hellebore flowers. Hellebores were once the most boring flowers in the garden. Now there are seedlings springing up with so many shades, colours, patterns and petals designs, all held well above the dull green leaves, that can be mown down after blooming once the plants are three or four years old.