For some reason, the ACT has opted for the most relaxed regulation of e-scooters in the country. In particular, and against the advice of many road safety experts (and even some e-scooter advocates), e-scooters are allowed on footpaths - at speeds of up to 15 km/h. On shared paths they are allowed to travel at 25 km/h. Any Year 10 physics student should be able to explain to our Minister for Transport that, at this speed, an e-scooter is only slightly more pedestrian-friendly than Boadicea's chariot.