David Pocock ("Lament for a costly field of dreams", canberratimes.com.au, September 5) is right when he says "Everywhere you look around our city - around the nation's capital - you see a story of neglect".
He is, however, quite wrong in his rider to that quote "especially in terms of federal government funding".
The last time that I looked, roads and footpaths, development and planning of the built environment, parks and gardens, health and education, and public transport are all the responsibility of the ACT government.
It appears that we have lost the "bush capital" ethos. Every suburb seems to be re-configured as a concrete jungle. Multi-story blocks of glass and concrete which have no semblance of humanity. Walls towering over the streetscape, a cursory tree or two in planter boxes, a canopy or two to keep the ants cool while they drink a coffee. Weeds.
Even the houses being built are like huge, "resort style" mini-hotels. No service. The escape route was out of town but even there the modern building plague is spreading. Everyone is chasing the dirty dollar and forgetting the real need to match the smaller, gentler environment we can really feel.
Ian Hubbard (Letters, September 5) congratulates Minister for Sustainable Building and Construction Rebecca Vassarotti for her role in raising Australia's building energy efficiency standard. He argues that Housing ACT should build houses that are more energy efficient.
People's energy use also depends on where they live. That determines how far they must drive to access shops, schools and work.
Magda Sitsky (also Letters, September 5) raises the case of a single mother who was sentenced to intensive corrections orders for child neglect .
The children's school attendance had dropped off after the family was placed in public housing 25 kilometres from the children's school, with a lack of public transport.
Ms Vassarotti is also Minister for Homelessness and Housing Services. Can she explain the government's policy on how closely it locates public housing tenants to services (including schools) and to their social networks?
Resources Minister Madeline King's perverse on-going support for the gas industry, providing approval for 47,000 square kilometres of new offshore gas and oil exploration flies in the face of climate change reality.
At the same time she also approved two new offshore areas for carbon capture and storage (ccs), claiming that it was a "key proven technology". While this may be a statement her department is keen to support, it is not a statement based on long-term results.
The "results" will not be available for several thousand years. These are clearly approvals intended to satisfy oil and gas lobbyists and political donors. It is hoped the independents and the Green treat these "backhanders" with the contempt they deserve and we manage to drive the fossil fuel industry money changers from the Houses of Parliament within the next three years.
I have been researching the location of the World War II, RAAF Wireless Receiving Station Majura Remote which was the partner facility to RAAF station Gungahlin of which I led a history walk/talk at the 2022 Heritage Festival.
It was located four miles from the nearest source of interference off Majura Road.
I have been analysing contemporary aerial photos from the Actimap to help identify the site. I would be interested in hearing from any of your readers who may have served there from 1941 onwards.
Re the hospital site (James Mahoney, Letters, August 30).
I agree with him and have already put forward this proposal for the Bruce site of The University of Canberra Hospital to Minister Stephen-Smith. I would like to highlight some further reasons.
The current Calvary Hospital site is too constricted due to the topography of the land and the lack of disabled parking spaces available within the 100 metre requirement for ACT disabled parking permit holders. Try pushing a wheelchair from the multi level car park across the road and up the multi sectioned zig zag ramp or along the narrow pathway in front of the Calvary Private Hospital and Mary Potter building to access radiology pathology and specialist services.
Then you need to traverse the long corridors to your destination. And its not only the disabled and their carers who find this pilgrimage difficult.
The current main Calvary building is well and truly past its use by date and the site remains extremely prone to bush-fire risk. I trust the ACT Government will not repeat the mistakes made with the over expansion of the Woden site of the current Canberra Hospital.
I note the site of the much-loved former Canberra Bowlo in Braddon is the subject of a DA to subdivide the block. This subdivision is under the guise of erecting two signs saying "watch this space".
The inner north community has been watching the space for the many years since it was abandoned by the Ainslie Footy Club and taken on by the Bulums. In both cases promises were made regarding ongoing community use.
Unsurprisingly, these have proved hollow and the fear of overdevelopment of the site is now heightened. I invite the community to strenuously object to the subdivision - at least until we have a hint of what the site will be used for.
We keep hearing about farmers struggling to find Australian staff to harvest crops. This could be because their reputations have preceded them. Over the years we have heard and read about wage theft, exploitation, sexual and physical abuse and slave-like living conditions.
Is it any wonder that nobody wants to work for them. Instead of recruiting overseas workers so they can perpetuate these practices, they should start doing the right thing and abide by workplace laws.
This may help in resolving the shortage of farm labour.
First it was the Gang-Gang. Now it is the pedestrian that is set to become a vulnerable species; and for the same reason - loss of suitable habitat.
The latest edition of the Our CBR newsletter trumpets the fact that the e-scooter hire network will soon be expanded to include Woden (my usual habitat).
As a pedestrian, this prospect feels me with horror - especially after reading recent news reports about the rising incidence of accidents involving e-scooters and pedestrians, the poor compliance with the rules pertaining to their use and the dubious level of insurance cover provided to the rider.
For some reason, the ACT has opted for the most relaxed regulation of e-scooters in the country. In particular, and against the advice of many road safety experts (and even some e-scooter advocates), e-scooters are allowed on footpaths - at speeds of up to 15 km/h. On shared paths they are allowed to travel at 25 km/h. Any Year 10 physics student should be able to explain to our Minister for Transport that, at this speed, an e-scooter is only slightly more pedestrian-friendly than Boadicea's chariot.
Who thinks letting novice riders loose on such a potentially lethal machine is a good idea? Perhaps, if (when?) I get struck by one of these machines, I will tell my ambulance-chasing lawyer to sue Chris Steele for wilful negligence.
I wholeheartedly support Chief Minister Barr's decision to focus on redeveloping Bruce Stadium and the letter from Tony Falla on this matter (Letters, September 2).
As a Raiders member, I consider the stadium is functioning well. The seats are adequate, sight lines are good and access, even with big crowds, is simple and quick.
Senator Pocock and others are transfixed by the fact there is no immediate access to amenities and entertainment venues after or before games held at the Stadium.
However, it is a comparatively short drive to Civic, Dickson or to the Belconnen Town Centre. These amenities could be developed in the future. The stadium is surrounded by available land, now used as huge car parks.
The ACT budget needs to be focused more on things that matter, such as health facilities, and away from spurious expensive schemes to move highways to accommodate a Civic stadium and the silly extensive road works around City Hill to accommodate the next stage of the outdated tram.
Refugees and asylum seekers in Australia who are held back by the government from gaining citizenship should perhaps choose a less racist and xenophobic nation which more warmly welcomes them.
Oliver Raymond (Letters, September 3) has a point, but CEO Leanne Cover of CIT is definitely not in luck. I understand that as an ACT public servant stood down, she is excluded from any other work, paid or unpaid: a terrible, undignified fate. Happy to be corrected.
All levels of government and the media should stop using the word "free". There are no such thing as free degrees, free TAFE places, free child care, free public transport and so on. It is not free. This is not semantics. The taxpayer will wear the costs for all these "free" free-for-alls.
The hopeful internal party claim that "a new era for the Canberra Liberals" is emerging is highly contestable if their long-term pro-Zed, rightist party president clings to office between now and the Liberals' next AGM ("Anti-Zed factions move on ACT Libs", canberratimes.com.au, September 8). Or can a leopard change its spots?
Vladimir Zhirinovsky was an influential and dangerous radical right-wing extremist in Russian politics. Among his many evil deeds was a vicious public denunciation on Boris Nemtsov, a significant opponent of Putin's regime, who was later murdered. Zhirinovsky's memory had the full blessing of the church at his funeral in April. Putin was there but was absent from the funeral of Mikhail Gorbachev.
Captains of industry awake one morning to proclaim "goodness there's a skill shortage", and with practised dissimulation, demand others fund their free-loading skills pillaging, i.e. mug taxpayers to pay for the cost of housing and providing infrastructure for imported labour.
The Jobs+Skills Summit turned out to be much more a Sound of Music affair than an assault on Mount Everest.
Quote: "Corrosion engineers, like economists, know enough to provide plausible explanations of what has happened without being equally adept at predicting future occurrences." FL LaQue, Marine Corrosion Causes and Prevention, 1975. A good lesson for all economists and those who rely on their predictions, methinks.
I have been very interested to hear about the current federal government's proposal to significantly enlarge the skilled migrant intake into Australia. Initially it seemed like a good idea, but in a country that already has a housing crisis, a health system in danger of collapse, a teacher shortage and general infrastructure shortfalls how are we going to accommodate these people?
