Canberra Raiders enforcers Josh Papalii and Joe Tapine want to make critics "eat their words", declaring the Green Machine is ready to make a run towards a drought-breaking title.
The Raiders will be underdogs when they face the Melbourne Storm on Saturday, despite history in the Victorian capital suggesting otherwise.
Advertisement
But unsatisfied with a late-season run to secure a top-eight berth, Papalii said the Raiders wanted to go deep after being written off when they slumped to second last on the ladder early in the season.
"That's the beauty of being in Canberra," Papalii said.
"You don't get the spotlight like the Sydney teams and that's how we like it. We snuck in, we kept our head down and arse up.
"Even when we weren't going good, I always believed we could make it and now people are eating their words after they said we couldn't."
Asked what changed to revive their campaign, Papalii said: "We just started playing better for longer."
The Raiders will need to draw on that to outlast the Storm in their knockout showdown.
The Storm finished just two wins ahead of the Raiders on the ladder, but they were fighting for a top-four spot last week while Canberra was trying to scrape into the play-offs.
MORE CANBERRA SPORT
The threat of Cameron Munster and Harry Grant ensures the Storm have class, despite a long list of injuries that includes fullback Ryan Papenhuyzen.
The Raiders have endured their own injury woes this year, losing Jamal Fogarty for a large chunk of games while leaders Josh Hodgson and Jarrod Croker were ruled out for the season.
"It's do or die. We've got to leave nothing out on the field," Tapine said.
"We've got to make sure we're not just making up the numbers and some people probably think that is the case, but our confidence in our team is unreal so we've just got to go out and go hard.
"We're playing a team where you've got nothing to lose and you're not afraid of what people say because they're already saying it.
"It's dangerous so I think we've got a bit of an edge on that."
Papalii and Tapine have formed one of the most feared front-row combinations in the competition.
The Raiders' rely on their go-forward to open up their attack, and Tapine is enjoying the same vein of form Papalii has displayed for the past four or five years.
Advertisement
But they'll have their hands full against the Storm, trying to contain New Zealand internationals Nelson Asofa-Solomona and Jesse Bromwich.
Without Croker, Papalii is Canberra's most experienced player and he urged his teammates to make the most of their finals chance.
"I'm confident we'll go deep," Papalii said.
"I still feel like I've got a lot to offer at the moment and I can do things other front-rowers or younger boys aren't doing. I know what I bring to the team.
"It took me nine years to play in a grand final ... I thought I'd be playing in one every year. We could get lucky with some hard work.
"I was saying to my wife that if ever there was a team that could win it from eighth spot, it could be us. The confidence and belief is high, and that starts with Melbourne in Melbourne. Some say it's impossible, but we believe."
Advertisement
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
I started in journalism because I loved sport and wanted to write about something of deep interest to me. As sports editor that has developed into a passion for breaking news, holding people accountable and being an honest voice in the sport community. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au
I started in journalism because I loved sport and wanted to write about something of deep interest to me. As sports editor that has developed into a passion for breaking news, holding people accountable and being an honest voice in the sport community. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.