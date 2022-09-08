The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

NRL finals: Josh Papalii and Joe Tapine say critics fuel Canberra Raiders' premiership tilt

Chris Dutton
By Chris Dutton
September 8 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Papalii says people can't argue with the Raiders' title credentials. Picture by Keegan Carroll

Canberra Raiders enforcers Josh Papalii and Joe Tapine want to make critics "eat their words", declaring the Green Machine is ready to make a run towards a drought-breaking title.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris Dutton

Chris Dutton

Sport editor

I started in journalism because I loved sport and wanted to write about something of deep interest to me. As sports editor that has developed into a passion for breaking news, holding people accountable and being an honest voice in the sport community. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.