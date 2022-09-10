The Canberra Times

Happy trails on roads less travelled reveal the delights of the Southern Tablelands

Michael Turtle
By Michael Turtle
September 10 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Braidwood's Mona Farm boasts one of the state's largest contemporary art collections. Picture supplied

Over a breakfast bowl with ingredients like chorizo and hummus, I chat with the owner of Queanbeyan's Thirty Four Cafe, Mert Toplu. He tells me the shop had sat empty in a prime position for eight years until he opened it in early 2020, bringing quality coffee and a Turkish-inspired menu that's part of a broader transformation he's seen in the city since moving from Canberra.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michael Turtle

Michael Turtle

Travel writer

Michael Turtle is an Australian journalist who left his job in television to travel the world forever. He'll show you how to find the lesser-known places, get involved in the culture, learn the history, and meet locals along the way.

Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.