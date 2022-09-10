And once in the car, out in the countryside to see them, it's easy to continue onwards, a road trip unrolling itself kilometre by kilometre. From Queanbeyan, I first head to Captains Flat, the former mining town that is doing its best to still find some glitter. The small main road has charming buildings and old workers' cottages that transport you back to a time when this would've been a bustling town. And perhaps it will be again one day? The large historic pub, which closed a year ago, has been taken over by a local family who have plans to turn it into an upmarket venue with improved accommodation options... or so the ladies at the Captain's Treasure Op Shop tell me (it's that kind of town).