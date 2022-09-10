Over a breakfast bowl with ingredients like chorizo and hummus, I chat with the owner of Queanbeyan's Thirty Four Cafe, Mert Toplu. He tells me the shop had sat empty in a prime position for eight years until he opened it in early 2020, bringing quality coffee and a Turkish-inspired menu that's part of a broader transformation he's seen in the city since moving from Canberra.
"Young families are buying here and the culture of Queanbeyan is changing," he tells me.
The pub across the road has had a modern refresh; the team behind Canberra restaurant Trecento has opened a new location here called Pronto; and construction has begun on a new civic centre that will create even more cultural and dining spaces around The Q (the Queanbeyan Performing Arts Centre). There's certainly a new energy here.
I'm starting my day with breakfast in Queanbeyan because the city is part of a new campaign from the state tourism agency, Destination NSW, to showcase the best of the Southern Tablelands. It's recommending five driving trails that focus on different parts of this less-explored region... and I've decided to give one of them a try.
Although Queanbeyan may be changing, the reality is it doesn't have a huge amount of tourist sights. Even the local museum is only open on Sunday afternoons (and only for three hours), making it difficult for weekday travellers like myself. But that's fine, because I think the city's finest offerings are actually just beyond its outskirts, in the natural beauties of Molonglo Gorge, Googong Foreshores, and London Bridge Arch.
And once in the car, out in the countryside to see them, it's easy to continue onwards, a road trip unrolling itself kilometre by kilometre. From Queanbeyan, I first head to Captains Flat, the former mining town that is doing its best to still find some glitter. The small main road has charming buildings and old workers' cottages that transport you back to a time when this would've been a bustling town. And perhaps it will be again one day? The large historic pub, which closed a year ago, has been taken over by a local family who have plans to turn it into an upmarket venue with improved accommodation options... or so the ladies at the Captain's Treasure Op Shop tell me (it's that kind of town).
From Captains Flat, I head to Majors Creek (I guess that's a promotion?), another remnant of the gold mining era. While the land here has become popular with tree-changers in recent years, the centre of the village is still a sleepy one-block affair, where the local pub, the Elrington Hotel, holds court. With as much charm as heritage, it's the perfect place for a drink, a meal, and a good yarn.
Apparently there's a road from Majors Creek down into the Araluen Valley that offers magnificent vistas along its steep winding route. But a sign warning that the unsealed track should only be attempted by 4WDs concerns me, so I take my rented Corolla on the slightly longer main road. The views are still impressive, but it's the scenery down in the valley that makes the drive worth it. There were once 26 hotels here, but I find just the one. There were also once thousands of miners, but they've gone too - although you can try panning for gold in the river (and I'm unreliably told at the pub that some people make a living from doing that).
Despite these glorious pit stops, my main destination for this trip is Braidwood, where I spend the night at the Doncaster Hotel, a former convent converted into beautiful boutique accommodation. Braidwood was the first town in eastern Australia to be heritage listed in its entirety, and the streetscape of colonial buildings creates a consistent tableau as I explore the delightful shops and cafes. But, like the Doncaster, modern touches within the heritage framework are what makes Braidwood such a wonderful destination.
The most obvious example of this is Mona Farm, where six guesthouses set amongst expansive landscaping have one of the state's largest contemporary art collections on their walls. There's also the famous Studio Altenburg, an art gallery within an old bank building with 1888 proudly displayed on the facade. Even at the Braidwood Hotel, with its iconic pink exterior, a new distillery has popped up in the basement (with excellent gin and whiskey on the menu), and there are plans for even bigger projects ahead.
Finishing my road trip the next day, after trying as many of Braidwood's bakeries as is acceptable, I swing through Bungendore for a peek at the iconic Wood Works Gallery, then set the GPS for the new(ish) Contentious Character winery. On the site of the original Lambert Vineyards, there are superb views of the Wamboin region to enjoy over a tasting or a meal (or both!). With wine names like 'Viva la Verdelho' and 'Give It A Burl Shirl', co-owner Ben Jarrett says they're trying to bring a bit of fun to a rather traditional region.
"I do think that we'll start to see this wine region, that is really quite new, start to come into its own in the near future," Ben tells me.
Maybe the same could be said for the Southern Tablelands more generally. Many Canberrans know its towns, but often just as stopovers on the way to the coast. For travellers further afield, though, the region doesn't have the recognition it could. These new trails might change that.
Michael Turtle was supported by Destination NSW (where you can find out more about the Tablelands Trails). You can see more details about things to do in Braidwood on Michael's Travel Australia Today website.
Michael Turtle is an Australian journalist who left his job in television to travel the world forever. He'll show you how to find the lesser-known places, get involved in the culture, learn the history, and meet locals along the way.
