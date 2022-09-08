The Canberra Times
How to talk to your child about sex, bodies, consent and relationships

By Katrina Lines
September 8 2022 - 7:30pm
Starting conversations about consent and body autonomy early is key to ensuring that they feel safe. Picture Shutterstock

For decades Australian parents have been told to have the talk with their children, but why should talking about something so normal, like sex, bodies, relationships and consent be framed as a tricky conversation that only happens once.

