How to talk to your child about sex, bodies, consent and relationships

One thing that continues to shock parents and carers is the knowledge that their child often already has before you've even started to have conversations with them. Act for Kids has supported children as young as eight years old who have had access to pornography and are already showing signs of harmful sexual behaviours. The reality is children talk to each other and unless you're checking in with your child and starting conversations about sex, bodies, consent and relationships early, they're likely to gain information from other places including, friends, movies, or the internet where there is a significant risk of misinformation. It's a good idea to ask your child what they already know so that you can clarify any questions or queries they may have in a calm and casual manner.